ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Big Lead

Bills Return Kickoff For Touchdown on First Play Since Damar Hamlin Injury

The Buffalo Bills took the field today for the first time since Damar Hamlin went down and had to be taken to the hospital. A lot has transpired since that day; most importantly, Hamlin woke up in the hospital and is already on the path to recovery. With Hamlin out of the danger zone the Bills were jacked up to play in his honor and wasted zero time in doing so.
The Big Lead

Damar Hamlin's High School Teammate Rodney Thomas Paid Tribute After an Interception

Damar Hamlin tributes have appeared all across the NFL in Week 18 with teams painting this number in Buffalo Bills colors at the 30 yard line. During the Indianapolis Colts - Houston Texans game Rodney Thomas intercepted David Mills and celebrated by placing the ball above the three and making a heart symbol with his hands. Thomas and Hamlin were high school teammates.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Big Lead

Rasul Douglas Stops Practice Kick, Smacks Lions Player in the Face

The Detroit Lions lined up for a 47-yard field goal the end of the first half against the Green Bay Packers. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called timeout to ice Lions kicker Michael Badgley, and cornerback Rasul Douglas did something Cris Collinsworth and most viewers had never seen before. Douglas walked to the middle of the line and hit the football before it could be snapped for a practice kick.
DETROIT, MI
The Big Lead

Colts' Cameron McGrone Forces Fumble on Own Teammate

The Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans are meeting up for Week 18 in a battle for draft position. This was made obvious almost immediately as Colts linebacker Cameron McGrone forced a fumble on his own teammate. Weird things happen in football but this stands out as particularly weird because...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy