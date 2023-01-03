ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

News On 6

Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified

The suspect who led officers on a chase through parts of Jones and Oklahoma City has been identified by authorities. Hunter Eugene Berry, 22, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and shooting with intent to kill, as well as other charges. Law enforcement officers said besides...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Community Tips Lead To Raid, Arrests At Local Pool Hall

An undercover investigation of a pool hall in northwest Oklahoma City revealed a number of alleged crimes. Police arrested the business owner and another man during a recent raid. The investigation involving Oklahoma City police and state authorities started with tips from the community. Tipsters alerted police the Cue Pro...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Mother Of Uvalde School Shooting Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City

The mother of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting suspect was arrested Wednesday in Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police confirm Adriana Reyes is accused of assault and threatening to kill a man. She was arrested Wednesday at a home near Southwest 25th and Barnes. Police said Reyes identified...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Driver Injured After Truck Crashes Into Yukon Home

One person was injured after they crashed Sunday afternoon into a Yukon home. The crash happened at a home near West Britton Road and North Piedmont Road. Oklahoma City Police said the driver of the truck was experiencing a medical episode when they drove into the home. Police said the...
YUKON, OK
The Moore American

Moore man sentenced to life without parole for killing of former youth pastor

A 25-year-old Moore man convicted of killing his father will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge determined Friday. Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper followed a jury’s recommendation and sentenced Jacob Allen Barber, 25, to life without the possibility of parole as punishment for killing Glenn Barber, 48.
MOORE, OK
News On 6

OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages

A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman

12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and Highway 152...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Injured In Drive-By Shooting In SW Oklahoma City

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Southwest 28th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. According to police, a man who was sleeping in his home woke up bleeding and was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Driver In Stolen SUV Leads OKC Police On High-Speed Chase

One person is in custody after a high-speed chase in Oklahoma City. This chase became so dangerous, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office called off the pursuit until Oklahoma City Police joined the chase. Despite the driver moving at 100 miles per hour and shooting at officers, no one was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

