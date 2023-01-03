Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital
A woman was found in the street in southside Oklahoma City Friday night. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
News On 6
Mother Of Uvalde School Shooter Suspect Released From Jail Following SW OKC Arrest
The mother of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting suspect was arrested Wednesday in southwest Oklahoma City. Her boyfriend accused her of threatening to kill him. Adriana Reyes, 40, was released at around 2:30 p.m. Friday from the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The 40-year-old woman walked out of jail wearing a...
News On 6
Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified
The suspect who led officers on a chase through parts of Jones and Oklahoma City has been identified by authorities. Hunter Eugene Berry, 22, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and shooting with intent to kill, as well as other charges. Law enforcement officers said besides...
News On 6
Community Tips Lead To Raid, Arrests At Local Pool Hall
An undercover investigation of a pool hall in northwest Oklahoma City revealed a number of alleged crimes. Police arrested the business owner and another man during a recent raid. The investigation involving Oklahoma City police and state authorities started with tips from the community. Tipsters alerted police the Cue Pro...
Homeless woman killed in hit and run crash
Oklahoma City Police confirm overnight a homeless woman was hit by several vehicles and left lying in the street has died.
News On 6
Police Identify Stolen Vehicle Suspect Following Chase Throughout NE Oklahoma Co.
Oklahoma City police have released the name of the man accused of leading multiple agencies on a chase Thursday across northeast Oklahoma County. That man, Hunter Berry, 22, is now in the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Law enforcement officials said Berry is behind bars following a chase spanning several cities....
News On 6
OHP: 62-Year-Old Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Pottawatomie County Crash
A 62-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle late Saturday night in Pottawatomie County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 11:27 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 180, about two miles west of Shawnee, Okla. A vehicle...
News On 6
Mother Of Uvalde School Shooting Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
The mother of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting suspect was arrested Wednesday in Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police confirm Adriana Reyes is accused of assault and threatening to kill a man. She was arrested Wednesday at a home near Southwest 25th and Barnes. Police said Reyes identified...
News On 6
Driver Injured After Truck Crashes Into Yukon Home
One person was injured after they crashed Sunday afternoon into a Yukon home. The crash happened at a home near West Britton Road and North Piedmont Road. Oklahoma City Police said the driver of the truck was experiencing a medical episode when they drove into the home. Police said the...
The Moore American
Moore man sentenced to life without parole for killing of former youth pastor
A 25-year-old Moore man convicted of killing his father will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge determined Friday. Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper followed a jury’s recommendation and sentenced Jacob Allen Barber, 25, to life without the possibility of parole as punishment for killing Glenn Barber, 48.
News On 6
Motorcyclist, Pedestrian Taken To Hospital After SE Oklahoma City Crash
A crash involving a motorcycle and pedestrian in SE Oklahoma City sent two people to the hospital with non-lethal injuries Saturday night. Oklahoma City Police said a motorcyclist was driving near 1800 SE 29th St. before striking a homeless person pushing a cart full of wood across the street in a poorly-lit area.
News On 6
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
News On 6
Police Searching For SUV Driver That Flipped Over & Abandoned Car In Oklahoma City
Police are searching for a driver they say rolled over and then abandoned their SUV on Saturday. Traffic was backed up around 6 p.m. Saturday following the single-car crash at I-40 and South Agnew. No injuries were reported.
News On 6
Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman
12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and Highway 152...
OKC mover accused of robbing clients, couple held at gunpoint while $15k stolen
Shortly after an elderly couple moved into a new home in NW Oklahoma City, they were robbed at gunpoint by three masked men while a man who moved them into their home waited outside as the getaway driver.
News On 6
Man Injured In Drive-By Shooting In SW Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Southwest 28th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. According to police, a man who was sleeping in his home woke up bleeding and was...
News On 6
Crews Battle Commercial Fire At Vacant Downtown Oklahoma City Building
Fire crews in Oklahoma City said no injuries were reported from a fire at a vacant downtown building Sunday afternoon. The OKC fire department was seen fighting the fire near NW 4th St. and Shartel Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters had to tear wood boards off the barricaded windows to...
News On 6
Driver In Stolen SUV Leads OKC Police On High-Speed Chase
One person is in custody after a high-speed chase in Oklahoma City. This chase became so dangerous, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office called off the pursuit until Oklahoma City Police joined the chase. Despite the driver moving at 100 miles per hour and shooting at officers, no one was...
Comments / 0