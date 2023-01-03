Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night. Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers. Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th goal. Matt Murray made 34 saves. “We made good on a lot of our chances and obviously scored a bunch of goals and that put us in a good spot in the game,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I didn’t think we had our best game by any means, relied on our goaltender probably too much, but he was terrific.”
