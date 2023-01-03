ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:

0-9-8-0, FB:

(zero, nine, eight, zero; FB: zero)

