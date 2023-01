I knew I wanted to write about Rafael's work after seeing his art at Chromatic Collective. What drew me to his art was how it captures the oddity, the offbeat, and the rarity of living in Indianapolis. Rafael documents the world that inspires him and pulls inspiration from street art, traditional sign painting, and commercial art, as well as from graffiti and fine art. He blends these high and low arts into his portable mural series on the hidden parts of Indy’s urban life: the inside of the bus, Broad Ripple’s Rainbow Bridge, breakdancing, and in Military park.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO