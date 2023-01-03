Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County judge sentenced Ron Burchfield to 15 years in prison for robbery on Thursday. On May 22, 2021, Burchfield reportedly went to the victim’s residence in Anderson around 4 a.m. Burchfield reportedly had a hammer and threatened one of the victims. He...
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
Fire engulfs trailer home in Benchley, sheriff’s office investigating
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a trailer home fire in Benchley that happened Friday afternoon. According to the Hearne Fire Department, multiple agencies responded to the call on Russell Lane to find the trailer home fully engulfed. No one was living there at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Overnight shooting leaves 1 hospitalized: College Station police
Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Southwest Parkway on reports of a shooting, according to the College Station Police Department.
Murder suspect leads law enforcement on chase across Brazos County
Several law enforcement agencies were involved with a Wednesday afternoon police pursuit that ended in a crash.
Deputies looking for owner of stolen item after suspect's arrest in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Police and deputies have arrested a suspect accused of stealing items from a business in La Grange and now they're hoping to identify other victims. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it helped La Grange police solve the case on Tuesday, Jan. 3. after the suspect was caught on camera.
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
Former Bryan ISD coach indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Bryan ISD softball coach accused of mishandling money that came through the softball program was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday. Enrique Luna, 44, was taken into custody on May 20, 2022, and charged with theft of property between $2,500 - $30,000, along with misappropriation of fiduciary property between $2,500 - $30,000.
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
Two people were arrested over the Holiday Weekend in separate incidents on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 11:20, Cpl. Jimmy Ha conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East for a license plate violation. Contact was made with the driver, Gabriel Molina Guerrero, 30 of Houston, who showed to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Driving While Intoxicated. Guerrero was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Bryan Fire Department honoring fallen firefighters with limited memorial merchandise
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department is honoring two of their fallen firefighters that were killed in the line of duty. Lieutenant Greg Pickard and Lieutenant Eric Wallace passed away in a fire at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Shirts and other merchandise made by the department to...
Local Gang Member Is Out Of Jail Following Two Arrests In Five Days
Twice in five days, a local gang member is out of jail on bond following arrests on weapons and drug charges. The afternoon of December 28, 23 year old Tyree Ballom of Bryan was charged by Bryan police with being a gang member in possession of a handgun and possessing oxycodone and marijuana.
BRYAN POLICE OFFICER, BRAZOS CO. SHERIFF’S DEPUTY RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER BEING SHOT
A Bryan police officer and a Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy are out of the hospital after being shot last week by a suspect during two different pursuits. Officer Najee Watson and Sheriff’s Sergeant Brittany Re were identified as the officials who were hospitalized after incidents late Thursday night and late Friday morning. The suspect involved, 44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin of Bryan, was apprehended Friday afternoon.
Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother arrested for DWI in Montgomery County; repeat offender allegedly ‘reeking’ of alcohol
The stepmother of Lindsay Lohan was arrested in Montgomery County last week and charged with driving while intoxicated. This is at least the third time that Kate Major Lohan, a repeat offender, has gotten behind the wheel drunk, according to court documents. On Nov. 16, 2022, Lohan “did then and…
Ongoing Investigation of Fatal Car Crash in Conroe
On January 1, 2023, at around 2:06 p.m., the Conroe Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of W. Davis. The initial investigation revealed that three vehicles were involved. A 2008 Ford truck driven by Michael Hartwell was heading westbound in the 1200 block of W. Davis. A 2017 Dodge Van driven by Paula Sexton, was heading southbound on IH-45 feeder road when it was struck on the driver side door by the Ford truck. A 2016 Toyota sedan was struck by debris from the initial crash. Sexton did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hartwell and his passenger were transported to Conroe HCA hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jennifer Shah, a star of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Friday by a federal judge at a courthouse in Manhattan after she pleaded guilty in a yearslong telemarketing scheme. The reality TV star pleaded guilty in...
Annual Luckey’s Rod Run draws hundreds of classic car lovers to B/CS
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers from across the Lone Star State rolled into Bryan-College Station for fun and fellowship on Sunday. More than 100 classic cars, trucks, and hotrods were on hand in the parking lot of J Cody’s Steak and Barbecue as well as the surrounding lots for the event which has become a January tradition.
College Station host innagural Fit Fest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With a new year comes new fitness goals, and the city of College Station wants to help the community start 2023 strong. The inaugural “Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fit Fest” was held on Saturday at the Lincoln Recreation Center. The Lincoln...
Bryan ISD talks priorities ahead of Texas Legislative session
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday, lawmakers in Texas will convene in Austin to begin the 88th Texas Legislature. While there, local school districts will encourage representatives to support decisions focused on education. Bryan ISD touts a slogan, “Children First, Always.” When the school board makes decisions on what they...
