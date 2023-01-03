ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

What is a Bomb Cyclone and the Pineapple Express?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The terms Bomb Cyclone and Pineapple Express have been used over the past few weeks when describing the severe storms impacting the U.S.A West Coast. For the casual observer you would be forgiven in thinking these are made up terms to hype up the weather forecast, but in reality they are official meteorological terms use din forecasting.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville man in surgery after shooting near Woodstock neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A man is undergoing surgery after a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they responded to a reported shooting at 2:30 p.m. The shooting stemmed from an argument between the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Eagles coming to the First Coast in March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Eagles are coming to the First Coast!. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill have extended the band’s “Hotel California” Tour with additional 2023 shows. One of those shows is scheduled for Jacksonville on March 25. Tickets for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Photos: MOSH releases design plan for new location on the Northbank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Science & History recently announced the completion of the conceptual exhibit design plan for its new museum on the Northbank of Downtown Jacksonville. MOSH says the exhibit design plan primarily features the St. Johns River as the core spatial feature and navigation guide...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a local hospital in reference to a victim with gunshot wounds. JSO says the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in his lower extremities.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Woman shot to death in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in the Jacksonville Heights area, early on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m.. When they arrived, police found a woman in her 30's who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Sing us a song, airport piano man: Meet the man behind the theme song for your trip

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Southwest customers reunite with their luggage after the company's holiday fiasco, you may be glad you're not spending as much time at the airport. There is something happening there to lift your spirits whether you're running to catch your flight or you've got plenty of time to spare. Next time you're inside Jacksonville International Airport, pause and listen; the airport piano man may be playing the new theme song to your travels.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Funeral planned for Nocatee 5th grader killed right after Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and community members will gather for a funeral service this Friday for the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation for Sofia Cardona will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy