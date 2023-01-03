Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews save manatee stuck in St. John's River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews assisted a manatee who was caught during low tide in the mud banks along the St. John's River on Saturday. The manatee was caught near Metro Park across from the stadium in the evening. JFRD said it was "not your everyday rescue" but they were happy to assist.
What is a Bomb Cyclone and the Pineapple Express?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The terms Bomb Cyclone and Pineapple Express have been used over the past few weeks when describing the severe storms impacting the U.S.A West Coast. For the casual observer you would be forgiven in thinking these are made up terms to hype up the weather forecast, but in reality they are official meteorological terms use din forecasting.
Residents near Mayport Road call it a 'food desert' because of lack of grocers
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Those living and working near Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach call it a 'food desert' because of the lack of grocery stores in the area. Other than the Mayport Naval Station Commissary, which provides groceries to military members and their families, there is not another store, making it difficult to shop without reliable transportation.
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
Georgia EPD confirms chemicals from lumber production facility are killing fish
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has confirmed that a chemical spill from Sunbelt Forest Products Corporation, a lumber production plant, is the cause of fish deaths in Brunswick. Officials said the water was mixed with copper-based wood preservatives. While crews are collecting samples, the agency is...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man in surgery after shooting near Woodstock neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A man is undergoing surgery after a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they responded to a reported shooting at 2:30 p.m. The shooting stemmed from an argument between the...
JSO responds to bank robbery in Springfield
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported bank robbery in the Springfield area Friday. Police say the incident happened 1600 N Main Street. This story will be updated as First Coast News gets more information.
Douglas Anderson school play canceled over controversial content
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A school play at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville has been canceled because of content concerns. Duval County Public School District leaders believe the play isn’t age appropriate. The name of the play is called, ‘Indecent.’. The play deals with same-sex...
Who's the guitarist who shredded National Anthem at Jags game? Meet Paul Wane
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida native Paul Wane is now a viral sensation after playing the National Anthem during the opening ceremony for the Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans matchup. Paul Wane started playing the guitar at just 8 years old. He’s played on big stages before with his band the...
Eagles coming to the First Coast in March
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Eagles are coming to the First Coast!. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill have extended the band’s “Hotel California” Tour with additional 2023 shows. One of those shows is scheduled for Jacksonville on March 25. Tickets for...
First Coast News
Photos: MOSH releases design plan for new location on the Northbank
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Science & History recently announced the completion of the conceptual exhibit design plan for its new museum on the Northbank of Downtown Jacksonville. MOSH says the exhibit design plan primarily features the St. Johns River as the core spatial feature and navigation guide...
First Coast News
Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a local hospital in reference to a victim with gunshot wounds. JSO says the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in his lower extremities.
Funeral held for Sofia Cardona, 5th grader killed in Nocatee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: First Coast News is choosing not to stream the funeral out of respect for the family. Family and community members gathered Friday to remember Sofia Cardona, the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation was held from 3 to 4...
Police: Woman shot to death in Jacksonville Heights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in the Jacksonville Heights area, early on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m.. When they arrived, police found a woman in her 30's who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Zillow says Jacksonville 5-bedroom home listed for $24,500 is a scam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Zillow listing had a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Jacksonville Golf and Country Club listed for $24,500. The user who listed the home said it was being sold at a $898,500 discount and needed a $4,500 deposit before showing the inside of it. "Seems too good...
Sing us a song, airport piano man: Meet the man behind the theme song for your trip
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Southwest customers reunite with their luggage after the company's holiday fiasco, you may be glad you're not spending as much time at the airport. There is something happening there to lift your spirits whether you're running to catch your flight or you've got plenty of time to spare. Next time you're inside Jacksonville International Airport, pause and listen; the airport piano man may be playing the new theme song to your travels.
Attempt by Aiden Fucci’s attorney to keep court filing confidential is denied
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attempt by Aiden Fucci’s attorney to keep a new court filing confidential has been denied. He’s the teen accused of murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey by stabbing her to death in May 2021. He has pleaded not guilty. St. Johns County court...
Bank settles lawsuit against Stovall Weems, wife as Celebration Church court fight lingers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally published by The Florida Times-Union. The video above is from a previous report. Former Celebration Church figures Stovall and Kerri Weems have settled a lawsuit by a bank that argued the couple owed more than $700,000 on loans opened by businesses they ran.
Funeral planned for Nocatee 5th grader killed right after Christmas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and community members will gather for a funeral service this Friday for the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation for Sofia Cardona will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Jacksonville police release new video of deadly officer-involved shooting from November
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Warning: Video may be distressing to some, viewer discretion is advised) The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released new video of a deadly officer-involved shooting from November. Officers killed Tyree Devon O’Neal, Jr. as he drove toward them, police say. JSO says they were trying to...
