wfft.com
Saint Francis falls to 2-5 in Crossroads League play
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (9-8; 2-5 Crossroads) fell to Taylor University with a final of 73-82. The Cougars are now 2-2 in their last four match-ups with the Trojans. Saint Francis started slow in the first half trailing 10-17 with plenty of basketball remaining. Zane Burke stepped up with some clutch shooting at the end of the half to propel the Cougars to a 4-point lead at the half.
wfft.com
PFW Men's Volleyball opens 2023 with win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball started off the 2023 season with a 3-0 win (25-22, 25-17, 25-14) over King on Friday night (Jan. 6). Jon Diedrich started his senior year with 10 kills. Sophomore Mark Frazier had the best game of his career thus far, recording seven kills on 13 swings for a .308 clip. He added six blocks, five digs and three aces. In his grudge match against his former team, Noah Melendez had seven digs.
wfft.com
Indiana Tech takes down Concordia for fifth-straight victory
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Indiana Tech men's basketball team hosted the Cardinals of Concordia University in the Schaefer Center on Saturday afternoon. Tech came out on top, winning with a 77-71 final score. Tech moves to 15-2 on the season while holding an 8-1 record in conference play.
wfft.com
Cougars bounce back and earn first win of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Lady Cougars bounced back after their loss against MVNU to take down the Marian Knights Saturday afternoon with a 65-54 final. This is the Cougars fifth Crossroads League win of the season thus far. Transitional play along with stellar 3-point percentage range propelled...
wfft.com
Warriors cruise past Cardinals 60-34
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Indiana Tech women's basketball team played host to the Concordia University Cardinals on Saturday afternoon in the Schaefer Center, where the Warriors took the win with a 60-34 final score. Tech improves their record to 14-3 for the season and 8-1 in WHAC contests.
wfft.com
Boys High School Basketball: Blackhawk earns comeback win, moves to 12-1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After trailing early, the Blackhawk Braves battled back and earned a 58-46 win over the Concordia Cadets. The Braves advance to 12-1 on the season, while the Cadets fall to 6-4.
wfft.com
Komets start the year 0-2
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - With 11 divisional games in January, the Fort Wayne Komets start the year 0-2. Despite taking an early 1-0 lead, the K's gave defense could not hold off the Toledo Walleye, as they fell 8-2. The Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday at 7:30...
wfft.com
PFW takes tough road loss to Cleveland State
CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WFFT) - Three Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball student-athletes scored in double-figures in Friday night's (Jan. 6) 74-56 loss at Horizon League-leading Cleveland State. Sylare Starks (12), Abbigail Stephens (11) and Ryin Ott (10) all reached double-figures for Purdue Fort Wayne. Starks was 4-of-9 from the 3-point line.
wfft.com
K's drop first match of 2023
WHEELING, W.Va. (WFFT) - Despite a fight back, the Fort Wayne Komets fell 4-2 in their first match of 2023 against the Wheeling Nailers. Joshua Winquist and Daniel Maggio scored the two goals for the K's. The Komets are back in action on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the Toledo...
wfft.com
DaMarcus Beasley reflects on being named to National Soccer Hall of Fame
Fort Wayne native DaMarcus Beasley was named to the 2023 Class of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, and earlier this week, Sports Director Justin Prince caught up with Beasley on what it means to earn that honor. Tags. Lockerroom. DaMarcus Beasley reflects on being named to National Soccer Hall...
wfft.com
Watercolor gallery opens in downtown library
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Watercolor Society of Indiana opened an art gallery inside the downtown library Saturday. It will showcase the work of more than 30 local artists, like Decatur resident Jim Brune. Brune started painting while in college at Ball State, where a teacher got him into...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported three deaths and 429 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 123,082 cases and 1,234 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com
Greater Fort Wayne YMCA names Tabitha Ervin as new COO
FORT WAYNE, Ind (WFFT) - The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne is announcing that long time YMCA employee Tabitha Ervin is its new Chief Operating Officer. Ervin has been with the YMCA since 2007 when she was the director of the Old Fort and Southeast branches. She went on to direct other branches and was elevated to District Executive Director in 2021.
WNDU
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 Highway.
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne apartment fire forces evacuation, destroys roof
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - An attic fire at a Fort Wayne apartment complex caused an evacuation Friday night, leaving several people displaced. Firefighters arrived to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 9:30 p.m. to find an apartment building in flames. Occupants had already evacuated and alerted others in...
wfft.com
Auburn man arrested after chase, accused of shooting at officers
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has been arrested after leading officers on a chase after an attempted traffic stop. Police say they attempted to stop a Tacoma, driven by Cory D. Carico, around 10:44 Thursday evening while responding to a call about a possible drunk driver. Carico was speeding...
wfft.com
Suspected drunk driving crash injures seven, including five children
HAMILTON, Ind. (WFFT) - A suspected drunk driver crashed a pickup truck into a mini-van Friday evening, injuring seven, including five children. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man crashed a pickup truck nearly head-on into a van. He says he crossed into the oncoming lane while trying to make a left turn.
13abc.com
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
wfft.com
One dead, one critically injured in Southeast Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Southeast Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police responded to S Anthony Blvd and Simons St just after 7:00 p.m. Police say several people called 911 about shots fired in the...
