ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Saint Francis falls to 2-5 in Crossroads League play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (9-8; 2-5 Crossroads) fell to Taylor University with a final of 73-82. The Cougars are now 2-2 in their last four match-ups with the Trojans. Saint Francis started slow in the first half trailing 10-17 with plenty of basketball remaining. Zane Burke stepped up with some clutch shooting at the end of the half to propel the Cougars to a 4-point lead at the half.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

PFW Men's Volleyball opens 2023 with win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball started off the 2023 season with a 3-0 win (25-22, 25-17, 25-14) over King on Friday night (Jan. 6). Jon Diedrich started his senior year with 10 kills. Sophomore Mark Frazier had the best game of his career thus far, recording seven kills on 13 swings for a .308 clip. He added six blocks, five digs and three aces. In his grudge match against his former team, Noah Melendez had seven digs.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Indiana Tech takes down Concordia for fifth-straight victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Indiana Tech men's basketball team hosted the Cardinals of Concordia University in the Schaefer Center on Saturday afternoon. Tech came out on top, winning with a 77-71 final score. Tech moves to 15-2 on the season while holding an 8-1 record in conference play.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Cougars bounce back and earn first win of 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Lady Cougars bounced back after their loss against MVNU to take down the Marian Knights Saturday afternoon with a 65-54 final. This is the Cougars fifth Crossroads League win of the season thus far. Transitional play along with stellar 3-point percentage range propelled...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Warriors cruise past Cardinals 60-34

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Indiana Tech women's basketball team played host to the Concordia University Cardinals on Saturday afternoon in the Schaefer Center, where the Warriors took the win with a 60-34 final score. Tech improves their record to 14-3 for the season and 8-1 in WHAC contests.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Komets start the year 0-2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - With 11 divisional games in January, the Fort Wayne Komets start the year 0-2. Despite taking an early 1-0 lead, the K's gave defense could not hold off the Toledo Walleye, as they fell 8-2. The Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday at 7:30...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

PFW takes tough road loss to Cleveland State

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WFFT) - Three Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball student-athletes scored in double-figures in Friday night's (Jan. 6) 74-56 loss at Horizon League-leading Cleveland State. Sylare Starks (12), Abbigail Stephens (11) and Ryin Ott (10) all reached double-figures for Purdue Fort Wayne. Starks was 4-of-9 from the 3-point line.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

K's drop first match of 2023

WHEELING, W.Va. (WFFT) - Despite a fight back, the Fort Wayne Komets fell 4-2 in their first match of 2023 against the Wheeling Nailers. Joshua Winquist and Daniel Maggio scored the two goals for the K's. The Komets are back in action on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the Toledo...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Watercolor gallery opens in downtown library

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Watercolor Society of Indiana opened an art gallery inside the downtown library Saturday. It will showcase the work of more than 30 local artists, like Decatur resident Jim Brune. Brune started painting while in college at Ball State, where a teacher got him into...
DECATUR, IN
wfft.com

Greater Fort Wayne YMCA names Tabitha Ervin as new COO

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WFFT) - The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne is announcing that long time YMCA employee Tabitha Ervin is its new Chief Operating Officer. Ervin has been with the YMCA since 2007 when she was the director of the Old Fort and Southeast branches. She went on to direct other branches and was elevated to District Executive Director in 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 Highway.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
GOSHEN, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne apartment fire forces evacuation, destroys roof

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - An attic fire at a Fort Wayne apartment complex caused an evacuation Friday night, leaving several people displaced. Firefighters arrived to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 9:30 p.m. to find an apartment building in flames. Occupants had already evacuated and alerted others in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Auburn man arrested after chase, accused of shooting at officers

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has been arrested after leading officers on a chase after an attempted traffic stop. Police say they attempted to stop a Tacoma, driven by Cory D. Carico, around 10:44 Thursday evening while responding to a call about a possible drunk driver. Carico was speeding...
AUBURN, IN
wfft.com

Suspected drunk driving crash injures seven, including five children

HAMILTON, Ind. (WFFT) - A suspected drunk driver crashed a pickup truck into a mini-van Friday evening, injuring seven, including five children. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man crashed a pickup truck nearly head-on into a van. He says he crossed into the oncoming lane while trying to make a left turn.
HAMILTON, IN
13abc.com

Auto shop destroyed by fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
PETTISVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy