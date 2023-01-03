ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Philadelphia 129, Indiana 126

INDIANA (126) Hield 9-22 0-0 24, Nesmith 3-8 2-2 11, Turner 6-8 2-2 14, Haliburton 7-14 0-0 16, Nembhard 5-11 1-1 12, Smith 6-9 4-4 17, Mathurin 5-15 9-10 19, Brissett 1-3 1-3 3, Duarte 0-2 4-4 4, McConnell 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 45-95 23-26 126.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WVNews

Memphis 131, Charlotte 107

MEMPHIS (131) Brooks 6-10 5-5 18, Jackson Jr. 6-10 4-5 17, Adams 3-7 3-7 9, Bane 8-16 1-2 19, Morant 8-17 5-6 23, Roddy 3-4 3-4 9, Tillman 5-9 0-0 10, Z.Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Aldama 3-6 2-2 8, Chandler 1-2 1-2 3, Konchar 1-1 0-0 2, T.Jones 2-7 2-2 8, Williams Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-94 28-37 131.
WVNews

Detroit 122, Golden State 119

DETROIT (122) Bogdanovic 10-15 4-5 29, Stewart 6-14 0-0 13, Duren 8-8 2-3 18, Hayes 3-12 2-2 9, Ivey 5-14 1-4 12, Bey 6-17 1-1 17, Burks 4-8 5-6 15, Diallo 2-3 1-2 6, McGruder 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-23 122.
WVNews

Minnesota 113, Portland 106

PORTLAND (106) Grant 8-14 6-6 26, Hart 0-4 1-2 1, Nurkic 4-10 2-5 10, Lillard 7-18 11-15 27, Simons 6-12 3-3 16, Walker 1-3 4-6 6, Eubanks 1-1 2-2 4, Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Sharpe 5-7 2-3 13. Totals 33-75 31-42 106.
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNews

Chicago 121, Brooklyn 112

BROOKLYN (112) Durant 15-22 9-9 44, O'Neale 0-9 0-0 0, Claxton 5-10 1-2 11, Irving 10-24 4-4 25, Simmons 3-5 1-4 7, Warren 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Watanabe 0-2 1-2 1, Curry 8-11 0-0 22, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-91 16-21 112.
WVNews

Cook's 24 lead Tulane past Tulsa 93-77

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook scored 24 points as Tulane beat Tulsa 93-77 on Wednesday night. Cook had seven assists and three steals for the Green Wave (9-5, 2-1 American Athletic). Jaylen Forbes scored 20 points, shooting 7 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Kevin Cross recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WVNews

Milwaukee 104, Toronto 101

MILWAUKEE (104) Connaughton 5-12 0-0 15, G.Antetokounmpo 7-18 15-21 30, Lopez 4-11 0-1 9, Allen 4-9 6-8 16, Carter 0-5 0-0 0, Beauchamp 4-6 0-0 10, Nwora 2-5 0-0 5, Portis 7-16 0-0 14, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 35-88 21-30 104.
WVNews

UMass 90, Saint Louis 81

SAINT LOUIS (9-6) Hargrove 4-6 0-2 9, Okoro 4-4 2-3 10, Collins 6-7 4-5 16, Jimerson 2-12 0-0 6, Perkins 2-6 1-3 5, Parker 6-13 0-0 15, Forrester 4-5 2-3 10, Hughes 2-5 0-1 6, Thatch 1-2 1-2 3, Thames 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 31-60 11-21 81.
WVNews

Michigan 79, Penn St. 69

PENN ST. (11-4) Njie 0-2 0-1 0, Funk 4-12 0-0 9, Pickett 9-16 6-7 26, Wynter 4-9 0-0 8, Lundy 5-11 2-2 16, Mahaffey 3-4 0-1 7, Dread 1-4 0-0 3, Clary 0-0 0-0 0, Henn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 8-11 69.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WVNews

Duquesne 79, VCU 70

VCU (10-5) DeLoach 1-4 0-2 2, Johns 9-12 2-3 22, Watkins 6-9 5-6 18, Baldwin 3-10 3-5 10, Nunn 3-11 5-5 13, Shriver 1-5 0-0 3, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Kern 0-1 0-0 0, Lawal 0-2 0-2 0, Fermin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 15-23 70.
RICHMOND, VA
WVNews

Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88

PHOENIX (88) Bridges 3-15 3-4 10, Saric 4-7 0-0 10, Ayton 7-12 1-2 15, Paul 9-17 4-4 25, Shamet 4-12 4-4 14, Craig 1-3 2-2 4, Wainright 2-4 0-0 6, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Biyombo 0-0 0-2 0, Payne 1-5 0-0 2, Washington Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-81 14-18 88.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago

Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago. The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Houston faces New Orleans, aims to stop 4-game slide

Houston Rockets (10-27, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row. The Pelicans are 15-9 in conference play. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WVNews

Burton scores 26, Richmond beats George Washington 73-63

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 26 points in Richmond's 73-63 win over George Washington on Wednesday night. Burton also had seven rebounds and four steals for the Spiders (8-7). Jason Nelson scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Isaiah Bigelow shot 1 of 3 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.
RICHMOND, VA
FOX Sports

New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KFOR

Thunder Blast Boston for Historic Win

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers win mid-off against Miami

With no LeBron James or Lonnie Walker IV, most thought this would be the end of the Lakers’ two-game winning streak. Instead, the Lakers rallied without their superstar and beat the Miami Heat, 112-109, to win their third game in a row and stay undefeated in 2023. Sans their...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy