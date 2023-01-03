RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 26 points in Richmond's 73-63 win over George Washington on Wednesday night. Burton also had seven rebounds and four steals for the Spiders (8-7). Jason Nelson scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Isaiah Bigelow shot 1 of 3 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO