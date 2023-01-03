Read full article on original website
Related
Joel Embiid plays big, Zion Williamson injured as Sixers down Pelicans
Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the New Orleans Pelicans 120-111
Pelicans Injury Report: Brandon Ingram’s Status vs. 76ers
Will Brandon Ingram return against the 76ers on Monday?
WVNews
Philadelphia 129, Indiana 126
INDIANA (126) Hield 9-22 0-0 24, Nesmith 3-8 2-2 11, Turner 6-8 2-2 14, Haliburton 7-14 0-0 16, Nembhard 5-11 1-1 12, Smith 6-9 4-4 17, Mathurin 5-15 9-10 19, Brissett 1-3 1-3 3, Duarte 0-2 4-4 4, McConnell 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 45-95 23-26 126.
WVNews
Memphis 131, Charlotte 107
MEMPHIS (131) Brooks 6-10 5-5 18, Jackson Jr. 6-10 4-5 17, Adams 3-7 3-7 9, Bane 8-16 1-2 19, Morant 8-17 5-6 23, Roddy 3-4 3-4 9, Tillman 5-9 0-0 10, Z.Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Aldama 3-6 2-2 8, Chandler 1-2 1-2 3, Konchar 1-1 0-0 2, T.Jones 2-7 2-2 8, Williams Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-94 28-37 131.
WVNews
Detroit 122, Golden State 119
DETROIT (122) Bogdanovic 10-15 4-5 29, Stewart 6-14 0-0 13, Duren 8-8 2-3 18, Hayes 3-12 2-2 9, Ivey 5-14 1-4 12, Bey 6-17 1-1 17, Burks 4-8 5-6 15, Diallo 2-3 1-2 6, McGruder 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-23 122.
WVNews
Minnesota 113, Portland 106
PORTLAND (106) Grant 8-14 6-6 26, Hart 0-4 1-2 1, Nurkic 4-10 2-5 10, Lillard 7-18 11-15 27, Simons 6-12 3-3 16, Walker 1-3 4-6 6, Eubanks 1-1 2-2 4, Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Sharpe 5-7 2-3 13. Totals 33-75 31-42 106.
WVNews
Chicago 121, Brooklyn 112
BROOKLYN (112) Durant 15-22 9-9 44, O'Neale 0-9 0-0 0, Claxton 5-10 1-2 11, Irving 10-24 4-4 25, Simmons 3-5 1-4 7, Warren 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Watanabe 0-2 1-2 1, Curry 8-11 0-0 22, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-91 16-21 112.
WVNews
Cook's 24 lead Tulane past Tulsa 93-77
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook scored 24 points as Tulane beat Tulsa 93-77 on Wednesday night. Cook had seven assists and three steals for the Green Wave (9-5, 2-1 American Athletic). Jaylen Forbes scored 20 points, shooting 7 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Kevin Cross recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
WVNews
Milwaukee 104, Toronto 101
MILWAUKEE (104) Connaughton 5-12 0-0 15, G.Antetokounmpo 7-18 15-21 30, Lopez 4-11 0-1 9, Allen 4-9 6-8 16, Carter 0-5 0-0 0, Beauchamp 4-6 0-0 10, Nwora 2-5 0-0 5, Portis 7-16 0-0 14, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 35-88 21-30 104.
WVNews
UMass 90, Saint Louis 81
SAINT LOUIS (9-6) Hargrove 4-6 0-2 9, Okoro 4-4 2-3 10, Collins 6-7 4-5 16, Jimerson 2-12 0-0 6, Perkins 2-6 1-3 5, Parker 6-13 0-0 15, Forrester 4-5 2-3 10, Hughes 2-5 0-1 6, Thatch 1-2 1-2 3, Thames 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 31-60 11-21 81.
WVNews
Michigan 79, Penn St. 69
PENN ST. (11-4) Njie 0-2 0-1 0, Funk 4-12 0-0 9, Pickett 9-16 6-7 26, Wynter 4-9 0-0 8, Lundy 5-11 2-2 16, Mahaffey 3-4 0-1 7, Dread 1-4 0-0 3, Clary 0-0 0-0 0, Henn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 8-11 69.
WVNews
Duquesne 79, VCU 70
VCU (10-5) DeLoach 1-4 0-2 2, Johns 9-12 2-3 22, Watkins 6-9 5-6 18, Baldwin 3-10 3-5 10, Nunn 3-11 5-5 13, Shriver 1-5 0-0 3, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Kern 0-1 0-0 0, Lawal 0-2 0-2 0, Fermin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 15-23 70.
WVNews
Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88
PHOENIX (88) Bridges 3-15 3-4 10, Saric 4-7 0-0 10, Ayton 7-12 1-2 15, Paul 9-17 4-4 25, Shamet 4-12 4-4 14, Craig 1-3 2-2 4, Wainright 2-4 0-0 6, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Biyombo 0-0 0-2 0, Payne 1-5 0-0 2, Washington Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-81 14-18 88.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago
Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago. The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at...
FOX Sports
Houston faces New Orleans, aims to stop 4-game slide
Houston Rockets (10-27, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row. The Pelicans are 15-9 in conference play. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
WVNews
Burton scores 26, Richmond beats George Washington 73-63
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 26 points in Richmond's 73-63 win over George Washington on Wednesday night. Burton also had seven rebounds and four steals for the Spiders (8-7). Jason Nelson scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Isaiah Bigelow shot 1 of 3 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds.
WVNews
Southern wrestling goes 1-2 during holiday week
OAKLAND — The Southern Rams’ wrestling squad went one of three in duals action this past week. Last Thursday, the Rams hosted the Allegany Campers and worked their way to a 48-27 victory.
FOX Sports
New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
Thunder Blast Boston for Historic Win
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for […]
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers win mid-off against Miami
With no LeBron James or Lonnie Walker IV, most thought this would be the end of the Lakers’ two-game winning streak. Instead, the Lakers rallied without their superstar and beat the Miami Heat, 112-109, to win their third game in a row and stay undefeated in 2023. Sans their...
Comments / 0