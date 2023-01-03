Read full article on original website
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (three, four, nine; FB: zero) (one, seven, seven, nine; FB: zero)
No. 1 South Carolina 58, Mississippi St. 51
SOUTH CAROLINA (16-0) Boston 5-13 2-3 12, Saxton 0-4 0-0 0, Beal 2-5 0-0 5, Cooke 4-17 6-9 16, Fletcher 0-4 0-0 0, Amihere 1-3 2-2 4, Watkins 1-1 1-2 3, Cardoso 3-7 3-6 9, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 0-2 7, Hall 1-6 0-0 2, Totals 20-66 14-24 58.
Mississippi St. 64, Mississippi 54
MISSISSIPPI (8-7) Akwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Brakefield 4-6 1-2 10, Burns 1-8 3-3 5, Caldwell 2-8 2-2 8, Murrell 7-16 4-5 19, McKinnis 2-4 0-3 4, Ruffin 1-8 0-0 2, Allen 1-2 2-2 4, Abram 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-53 12-17 54. MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-3) Jeffries 2-8 1-6 6, Smith...
New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has named a new leader for its law enforcement officer training academy. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton...
