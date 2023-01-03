ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (three, four, nine; FB: zero) (one, seven, seven, nine; FB: zero)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

No. 1 South Carolina 58, Mississippi St. 51

SOUTH CAROLINA (16-0) Boston 5-13 2-3 12, Saxton 0-4 0-0 0, Beal 2-5 0-0 5, Cooke 4-17 6-9 16, Fletcher 0-4 0-0 0, Amihere 1-3 2-2 4, Watkins 1-1 1-2 3, Cardoso 3-7 3-6 9, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 0-2 7, Hall 1-6 0-0 2, Totals 20-66 14-24 58.
COLUMBIA, SC
impact601.com

Mississippi St. 64, Mississippi 54

MISSISSIPPI (8-7) Akwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Brakefield 4-6 1-2 10, Burns 1-8 3-3 5, Caldwell 2-8 2-2 8, Murrell 7-16 4-5 19, McKinnis 2-4 0-3 4, Ruffin 1-8 0-0 2, Allen 1-2 2-2 4, Abram 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-53 12-17 54. MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-3) Jeffries 2-8 1-6 6, Smith...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has named a new leader for its law enforcement officer training academy. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy