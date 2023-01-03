ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'Neal scores 18 as Alabama State downs UAPB 80-66

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Led by Jordan O'Neal's 18 points, the Alabama State Hornets defeated the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 80-66 on Wednesday night. The Hornets improved to 4-11 with the victory and the Golden Lions fell to 4-11.
