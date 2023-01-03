Read full article on original website
One person suffering from multiple gunshots wounds after a Rancho Cordova shooting
RANCHO CORDOVA — One person is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Rancho Cordova.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says that the shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard and Mills Park Drive.One person was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.The shooting remains under investigation.
Update: Family demands answers after missing teen's body found on Highway 4 in Concord
CONCORD -- An East Bay family is seeking answers and justice after their missing son was found dead on the side of a busy Concord freeway.Family members and the Concord Police Department confirmed they found the body of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. on Saturday.The victim's family Damond Lazenby Sr. said a motorist spotted a body and called 911.The family was already in the area searching for the missing teen. They arrived at the site very quickly after the police notified them. They were able to identify the body."I walked along that freeway myself on January 1st, 2nd, and all the...
2 teens arrested after allegedly stealing Kias in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two teens were arrested Saturday in Elk Grove after they allegedly stole Kias. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, officers saw a stolen white Kia on Elk Grove Florin Road near Brown Road around 4:45 p.m. Officers stopped the car and detained the 17-year-old...
Person of interest sought in connection to Rancho Cordova killing
(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a person of interest in connection to a killing that happened in August of 2022. Officials said the person of interest was captured on surveillance video leaving the area where the deadly shooting happened. The sheriff’s office said it received a call regarding […]
abc10.com
Police: 63-year-old arrested after multiple break-in attempts in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police recently announced the arrest of 63-year-old William Anderson after he allegedly tried — on more than one occasion — to break into a home. When police responded to reports of an attempted break in at a home on Cement Hill Road, they...
Investigators looking for person of interest in deadly shooting of Corey Shearer
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Five months after a former Amador football star was shot and killed at a party in Rancho Cordova, investigators have an update. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released a photo and video of a person of interest at a Friday press conference. CASE HISTORY.
Person of interest identified in shooting death of Corey Shearer
RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person of interest in the shooting death of a man at a Rancho Cordova house party over the summer.On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office held a press conference announcing the description of a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer of Ione. A witness says that, shortly after the shooting, a man was described as fleeing the party. The person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 17-20 years old, 5'10"-6'1" tall, and weighing between 130-150 pounds. Witnesses say he was...
Nevada County woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in trailer
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Nevada County woman is facing a murder charge after human remains were found in a burned out trailer. According to the Nevada County District Attorney's office, the investigation started when a caller reported their family member, Jacob Bieker, missing on Oct. 30. Police say...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove weekly crime update December 24-31, 2022
This is a look at the crimes reported in the city of Elk Grove for the period December 24-31, 2022. These are in some cases in addition to the crimes reported on the Elk Grove Police Department daily watch summary. The Daily Watch Summary only lists crimes where there was an arrest.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUIs, witness intimidation, shoplifting
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 8. James Paul Wimberly, 38, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the Thomasino Way area...
Sacramento man allegedly stabs brother outside of Sky River Casino after altercation
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an altercation in the Sky River Casino parking lot, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police said before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the casino’s parking lot after receiving a report of a man screaming for help. When […]
Mountain Democrat
‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river
The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incident in Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
KCRA.com
3 people found dead after Sacramento County flooding are identified
The Sacramento County coroner has identified all three people found dead in the southern part of the county in the wake of flooding from the New Year's Eve storm. Steven Sampson, 45, of McAlester, Oklahoma. Katherine Martinez, 61, of Orland, California. Mei Keng Lam , 57, of San Leandro, California.
Passenger killed in I-80 crash in Vallejo identified as 18-year-old man
VALLEJO -- The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP. The 18-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries, and the 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the CHP. The crash shut down two lanes of the highway until around 1 p.m. Thursday.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sutter County head-on collision
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Sutter County involving a semi-truck and a minivan. According to CHP, it happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 99 near Highway 113. They say a 2017 Dodge Caravan was going at a high rate of...
Hundreds of 911 calls into Sacramento County dispatch, dozens of rescues
SACRAMENTO -- The first Sunday of 2023 started slow in a dispatch center that serves Sacramento County but quickly picked up as rain, flooding, and winds carried dozens of cars off roadways and trapped drivers in floodwaters along Dillard Road near Highway 99.On an average day, the Sacramento Regional Fire/EMS Communications Center receives 550-570 calls a day. On Sunday, New Year's Day, the dispatch center received 900 calls. The day before, the center received 1,000. That's twice the average number of calls. Requests came in for help from drivers trapped in their vehicles, trapped in floodwaters in flash flood areas, and...
2 in stable condition after shooting in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Antioch police say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Both are in stable condition at a hospital after police received a call at 2:17 p.m. that a person was shot near the area of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive.Officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Investigators believe she wasn't the intended target but was shot while driving through the area. A second shooting victim arrived at a hospital Tuesday saying he had been shot near the same location. The male—who police believe was the intended target—also had a gunshot wound to the leg.Police found multiple spent shell casings in the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive. Investigators are asking residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for anything suspicious around the time of the incident.Police said there was no suspect information Wednesday afternoon and anyone with information can contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email at rgerber@antiochca.gov. People can also offer anonymous tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.
Antioch woman faces felony murder charges for allegedly shooting neighbor in head
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch woman is facing felony murder charges for allegedly shooting her neighbor in the head after an argument between the two women escalated in December, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Serico Justice, 37, shot Hannisha Jamiliah Willis, 31, on the afternoon of […]
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff searching for assault, carjacking suspect
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking reported in Diamond Springs. Detectives are requesting the assistance of community members who may have information regarding the location of Amanda Scarbrough. She has been identified as a possible suspect in the alleged Dec. 31 assault at 639 Pleasant Valley Rd. which led to one victim being transported to a local hospital for knife wounds, according to officials. Information made available by the sheriff’s office indicates that Scarbrough and the victim knew each other, and that the vehicle involved is not in Scarbrough’s possession at this time.
Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
