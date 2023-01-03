ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

‘Don’t forget’: Lucian’s family asks community to keep his memory alive

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 5 days ago

YAKIMA, Wash. —   After a months-long search for missing Yakima boy Lucian Munguia, his family finally has the answers they’ve been desperately seeking; their little boy is gone, but they hope he won’t be forgotten.

“I know Lucian touched a lot of people’s hearts,” said Amy Bailey, Lucian’s aunt. “Don’t forget that compassion that you felt for him and the love that you felt for him.”

Bailey said the family is still processing the news and determining how best to celebrate Lucian’s life. She said they do know they want the funeral to be open to the public, so they can include the many people who helped and supported them during the search.

“It would be really awesome to see all the people who loved Lucian, who were touched by Lucian,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mom. “And it would just be such a great honor for him to have all these people there.”

While community members will be welcome to bring flowers to the service, the family is also in the process of picking out charities people can donate to in Lucian’s name.

Lucian had autism and while he didn’t speak as much as other children, when he did, he often talked about sea creatures he loved or that fascinated him. Bailey said they’re looking into charities for sea life and for people with autism.

The little boy disappeared Sept. 10 from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, a case that ended up involving one of the largest search and rescue responses for a missing child in the state’s history.

Months went by with no sign of Lucian, until Thursday, when his body was found in the Yakima River near Wapato. The Yakima County Coroner determined the cause of death was accidental drowning.

“Just be compassionate,” Bailey said. “The family is going through such a tragic trauma.”

In addition to keeping Lucian’s memory alive, Bailey said the family is hoping that the people who helped so much in the search for Lucian will keep other missing kids on their radar.

“If you are getting on social media and you see a missing child, don’t just scroll past that post,” Bailey said.

One particular case the family hopes will gain more attention is that of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan , a little boy who disappeared in the summer of 2021 from Fruitland, Idaho. Police believe he was abducted and is now deceased.

The Fruitland Police Department has two of the four people they believe were involved in Vaughan’s disappearance in custody and continue to search for the remaining suspects and for the little boy’s remains.

“Even if you don’t want to follow the case, at least just share it and that can get that kid’s name out there even more,” Bailey said.

Tips can be sent to the Fruitland Police Department by calling 208-452-3110, sending an email to findmichael@fruitland.org or by making an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 343COPS.com.

Bailey said they are still in the process of making funeral arrangements and will share them with the public once everything is finalized.

“Just continue to pray and keep Lucian in your prayers and thoughts and hearts,” Bailey said.

