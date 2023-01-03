ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling

A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Fire destroys private art studio in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Is Greenville growing taller? How density will play a role in GVL 2040 plan

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the city of Greenville continues to grow, we are looking ahead to a 2040 plan and a new development code. At the city’s design review board meeting Thursday night, 3 of the 4 big projects on the agenda were 7 stories or higher. One of the top concerns for residents in attendance was the height of some projects. As Fox Carolina learned today, tall development is what some areas might be seeing more of.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Spinx donates over 2,000 meals to local nonprofits in 2022

FAVOR – 101 meals. “We are sincerely grateful to our community partners for their continued support over the last 50 years,” said The Spinx Company Founder and Chairman Stewart Spinks. “Without these organizations, the Upstate would not be the place it is today. We celebrated a big anniversary this past year and it just made sense to share the celebration with our neighbors and partners.”
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Mother and child carjacked at gunpoint

A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint. A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint.
UNION COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)

Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
SHELBY, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to deadly crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner is responding to a deadly crash that happened on Highway 29. Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Lemans Drive on Saturday, Jan. 7 at around 10:57 a.m. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

BBB: Reports of fireplaces bought online from Upstate store not delivered

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers after receiving reports regarding fireplaces bought online from an Upstate store not being delivered. Ethanol Fireplaces, located at 201 SC Elastic Road in Landrum, currently has 11 closed, unanswered complaints within the past year,...
LANDRUM, SC

