FOX Carolina
City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling
A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
FOX Carolina
Fire destroys private art studio in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
FOX Carolina
Is Greenville growing taller? How density will play a role in GVL 2040 plan
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the city of Greenville continues to grow, we are looking ahead to a 2040 plan and a new development code. At the city’s design review board meeting Thursday night, 3 of the 4 big projects on the agenda were 7 stories or higher. One of the top concerns for residents in attendance was the height of some projects. As Fox Carolina learned today, tall development is what some areas might be seeing more of.
WYFF4.com
Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
Upstate hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
One Upstate hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning.
greenvillejournal.com
Spinx donates over 2,000 meals to local nonprofits in 2022
FAVOR – 101 meals. “We are sincerely grateful to our community partners for their continued support over the last 50 years,” said The Spinx Company Founder and Chairman Stewart Spinks. “Without these organizations, the Upstate would not be the place it is today. We celebrated a big anniversary this past year and it just made sense to share the celebration with our neighbors and partners.”
wspa.com
Mother and child carjacked at gunpoint
A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint. A mother says she never believed it could happen to her. She was left shocked at a Union County gas station with her child, after they were carjacked at gunpoint.
WYFF4.com
Does thunder in winter mean snow in 7-10 days? We take a look at the weather folklore
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Wednesday, many of us woke up toloud thunder and heavy rain. Later that morning, Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus posted this message on Facebook that had us all saying: Is this for real?. "Thunder in the winter…snow in 7 days! You know my grandparents swore by...
South Carolina police officer’s house burns down, destroying everything
An Upstate police officer lost everything in a house fire this week, including four of his dogs.
Soldier flown back to the Upstate to be buried after tragic death
A young soldier from the Upstate, 21-year-old River Bowling, lost his life while serving in the National Guard.
country1037fm.com
Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)
Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
On Friday, a judge ordered that portions of the search warrants in the case be unsealed. Queen City News is still waiting to get our hands on those documents that could bring forth even more information about the missing girl.
Woman dies in Laurens Co. crash
The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the passenger that died in a crash on Thursday.
Soldier from the Upstate dies during deployment
A soldier from the Upstate who died during deployment is being brought back to the area to be laid to rest. Specialist River Lee Bowling of Six Mile, died December 18th while deployed in Washington, DC.
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to deadly crash in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner is responding to a deadly crash that happened on Highway 29. Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Lemans Drive on Saturday, Jan. 7 at around 10:57 a.m. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
South Carolina deputies find woman dead with gunshot wound after 911 disturbance call
The Pickens Co. Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating after finding a woman dead on Saturday.
FOX Carolina
BBB: Reports of fireplaces bought online from Upstate store not delivered
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers after receiving reports regarding fireplaces bought online from an Upstate store not being delivered. Ethanol Fireplaces, located at 201 SC Elastic Road in Landrum, currently has 11 closed, unanswered complaints within the past year,...
A North Carolina woman won the lottery twice — just months apart
There is a woman in North Carolina who won the lottery twice, just two months apart, according to the State Lottery. Kenya Sloan, a 41-year-old North Carolina woman, won the lottery not once but twice in the span of just two months, according to the statement from the State Lottery.
