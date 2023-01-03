A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game in American Airlines Center between New Orleans and Dallas (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 2: Games separating third-place New Orleans (24-15) and fourth-place Dallas (22-17) in the Western Conference standings, making Saturday’s matchup a relatively significant one for the first week of January and midpoint of the regular season. The Pelicans established one hallmark of their 2022-23 identity on Oct. 25 when they beat the Mavericks in the Smoothie King Center, despite not having Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram or Herb Jones (only Jones is available from that trio Saturday). As a result, New Orleans has a chance Saturday to take a 2-0 lead vs. Dallas in the season series, with only two matchups remaining (Feb. 2 in Texas, March 8 in Louisiana). Both teams have excelled in Southwest Division games (the next tiebreaker after head-to-head games), with New Orleans going 7-2 and Dallas at 5-2 (the Pelicans only have six divisional contests left after tonight, including two at Houston, one vs. San Antonio and one vs. Memphis). In the Oct. 25 triumph for the Pelicans over the Mavs, eight different players registered double-digit points, topped by 22 from Trey Murphy.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO