Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
Related
NBA
Tatum, Brown Pad All-Star Resumés while Brogdon Continues to Sizzle
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 63 points Saturday night while strengthening their case to start alongside each other in this year’s NBA All-Star game, set to be played Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Tatum poured in a game-high 34 points while Brown notched 29 of his...
NBA
"Physical Game" | Utah's Comeback Attempt Falls Short In Loss To Memphis
It’s safe to say the schedule has not been kind to the Jazz — and Sunday night was further proof. Playing the second game of a back-to-back against a rested Memphis squad, Utah ran out of steam in the end. Despite overcoming a 16-point deficit in the third quarter, the Jazz couldn’t complete the comeback and fell 123-118 to the Grizzlies.
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: Kevin Durant ascends to No. 3; Nikola Jokic remains on top
Despite leading the Eastern Conference in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T, Kevin Durant cracks the top three of the Kia Race to the MVP Ladder for the first time. So, maybe it’s fitting the hardware awaiting at the end of this journey is dubbed...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 108, Trail Blazers 99
Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After struggling last month to finish games, the young Pacers are learning how to play in winning time. Indiana (22-18) outscrapped and outscored the Portland Trail Blazers (19-19) over the final minutes on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, closing the game with a 15-2 run in a 108-99 win. It was the Pacers' fifth straight win on their home court, all of which have been decided in the final frame.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Rockets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21) are off on a two-game road trip, stopping in Texas first to face the Houston Rockets (10-29) on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Minnesota started the new year strong, winning three games in a row after defeating the LA Clippers on Friday night, 128-115. Rudy Gobert posted 25 points and 21 rebounds in the game, while D’Angelo Russell also had 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels added 18.
NBA
LaVine hits 11 threes, Vucevic secures triple-double as Bulls beat Sixers
Could the Bulls be the greatest sub-.500 team in NBA history?. Perhaps with Friday’s 126-112 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers that previously included wins over Eastern Conference powers Miami, Brooklyn and Milwaukee to raise the Bulls record to 18-21 on the wings of 41 points and 11 of 13 threes from Zach LaVine.
NBA
76ers Close Homestand Against Chicago Bulls | Gameday Report 38/83
The 76ers (23-14) have a shot to cap a perfect three-game homestand Friday, hosting the Chicago Bulls (17-21) for the second of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Sixers won their first matchup with the Bulls on Oct. 29, 114-109, in Chicago. Joel Embiid led the way...
NBA
Jonas Valanciunas questionable; CJ McCollum out Saturday for Dallas game
Two New Orleans starters were already ruled out for Saturday’s 7 p.m. road game in Dallas. A third, guard CJ McCollum, will not play against the Mavericks, due to rest, according to the team's injury report submitted to the NBA prior to the 1 p.m. local deadline. Meanwhile, starting center Jonas Valanciunas is questionable with a right hand sprain. McCollum is among five New Orleans players listed as out on this afternoon’s injury report, joining Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NBA
Cavs at Nuggets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
To start a 10-day, five-game road trip, the Cavs face the Denver Nuggets tonight. Denver is on the second night of a back-to-back after hosting the Los Angeles Clippers last night. The Nuggets are leading the Northwestern Division and sit at the top of the Western Conference. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally...
NBA
"Really Smart Player" | Markkanen Returns To Chicago As Jazz Face Bulls On Saturday Night
When he entered the NBA in 2017, the hype was through the roof for Lauri Markkanen. The 7-footer from Finland was viewed so highly that the Chicago Bulls — one of the league's most storied franchises — traded away perennial All-Star Jimmy Butler for Markkanen, the No. 7 pick in the draft.
NBA
Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves beat Rockets 104-96
D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win. Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an 88-81 lead. Rudy Gobert...
NBA
LaVine and DeRozan go off as Bulls beat Jazz 126-118
Sure, the Bulls took care of Giannis and the Bucks, KD and the Nets, and earlier Tatum and the Celtics and Jimmy and the Heat. But this was Lauri, Lauri and his Jazz, and that the Bulls Saturday got this one, 126-118 for their third consecutive win and eighth in their last 11 maybe does mean something special is brewing.
NBA
Q&A: Bam Adebayo on his game and his farewell 'show' for veteran Udonis Haslem
Through both the team’s inconsistency and his own stellar play, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has leaned on a valuable resource. Adebayo often consults Heat forward Udonis Haslem, the valued 20-year NBA veteran and key member of the Heat’s three championship teams (2006, ’12, ’13) before taking a reduced role in recent seasons to mentor the team’s more prominent players.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 6, 2023
One of the most anticipated home games of the 2022-23 regular season takes place Friday at 6:30 p.m., with Brooklyn (25-13) visiting New Orleans (24-14). It was a sellout well in advance and the game has been added to ESPN’s schedule. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM starts at 6.
NBA
Kevin Durant (right knee) exits early due to injury vs. Heat
Kevin Durant achieved a career milestone Sunday, but was denied a chance to finish out the game against Miami. Heat forward Jimmy Butler’s drive was stuffed at the rim by Ben Simmons, and the momentum sent him falling into Durant’s space. Butler landed facing away from Durant and rolled on his prone leg, taking down the Nets’ star.
NBA
Grizzlies defeat Magic 123-115; extend winning streak to five
The Memphis Grizzlies (25-13) defeated the Orlando Magic (14-25) 123-115 on Thursday at Amway Center to extend their winning streak to five games. The Grizzlies won their third consecutive road game, a season high, and improved to a season-best 12 games above .500. Ja Morant led all scorers with 32...
NBA
Recap: Wizards come up short in OKC, lose 127-110 to Thunder
The Wizards walked into Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Friday night looking to end their four-game road trip with a win. Unfortunately, the Thunder had other plans. Ready to roll right from the tip, OKC knocked down threes at a high clip and forced turnovers to create easy offense. Despite a lively attempt at a comeback in the fourth quarter, the Wizards fell short 127-110.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs. Hornets
Sunday, Jan. 8 at 5:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After the most recent victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana Pacers veteran center Myles Turner called the energy at home this season “terrific.”. Turner also added it’s the loudest he’s heard the Indianapolis arena, consistently, since the organization drafted him...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors: Game Preview
The Orlando Magic are embarking on their longest road trip of the season. The Magic’s five-game journey that spans over the course of 10 days tips off against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Due in part to players being in and out of Orlando’s...
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Mavericks (1/7/2023)
A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game in American Airlines Center between New Orleans and Dallas (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 2: Games separating third-place New Orleans (24-15) and fourth-place Dallas (22-17) in the Western Conference standings, making Saturday’s matchup a relatively significant one for the first week of January and midpoint of the regular season. The Pelicans established one hallmark of their 2022-23 identity on Oct. 25 when they beat the Mavericks in the Smoothie King Center, despite not having Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram or Herb Jones (only Jones is available from that trio Saturday). As a result, New Orleans has a chance Saturday to take a 2-0 lead vs. Dallas in the season series, with only two matchups remaining (Feb. 2 in Texas, March 8 in Louisiana). Both teams have excelled in Southwest Division games (the next tiebreaker after head-to-head games), with New Orleans going 7-2 and Dallas at 5-2 (the Pelicans only have six divisional contests left after tonight, including two at Houston, one vs. San Antonio and one vs. Memphis). In the Oct. 25 triumph for the Pelicans over the Mavs, eight different players registered double-digit points, topped by 22 from Trey Murphy.
Comments / 1