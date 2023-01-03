Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported vehicle fire on Ruwes Oak Drive in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported vehicle fire on Ruwes Oak Drive in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a crash on I-75S at I-275 W in Northern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-75 south at I-275 west, in Northern Kentucky. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Arbor Montgomery Lane in Deerfield
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Arbor Montgomery Lane in Deerfield. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Crews respond to fire at Rumpke's Cincinnati Recycling facility
Crews are currently on the scene at Rumpke’s Cincinnati Recycling Facility in the 5000 block of Vine Street in St. Bernard working to extinguish a fire that started on the tipping floor just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. “The fire appears to be contained at this time, thanks to the...
WLWT 5
Ohio casino commission fines 3 sports betting companies $150K for advertising violations
CINCINNATI — Sports betting companies are under fire from the Ohio Casino Control Commission. According to the commission, the parent companies of BET MGM, Caesars Sportsbook and Draft Kings violated the state's advertising and promotion rules. The rules require sports gaming ads to clearly contain a message designed to...
WLWT 5
Alex Triantafilou picked as new chair of Ohio GOP; resigns from Hamilton County office
CINCINNATI — The longtime chair of Hamilton County's Republican party is now moving to a state office. State Secretary Frank LaRose tweeted his "congratulations" to Alex Triantafilou, who was announced as the new chair of the Ohio GOP. LaRose said Triantafilou has a clear vision to unify the party.
WLWT 5
Video shows businesses destroyed after ‘bomb cyclone’ in California
Heavy rain, powerful winds and over 30-foot waves battered the central coast of California overnight and into Thursday afternoon, wreaking havoc on businesses. "We have sustained some significant damage on the Capitola Wharf, so we're declaring a state of emergency," Mayor Margaux Keiser said Wednesday afternoon. About 350 people were...
WLWT 5
Matt Bevin teases all day he might file to run for Kentucky governor – then doesn’t
Former Gov. Matt Bevin spent his day hinting at another run in Kentucky. He tweeted teases and even held a press gaggle where he aired many grievances. But alas, he never filed to run. Rumors were swirling that the former Republican governor would try once again, and in the final...
