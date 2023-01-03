A few weak disturbances will impact western Montana over the next few days. The first piece of energy is resulting in a slight chance for light mountain snow/valley wintry mix this afternoon into the early hours of Monday. Increased cloudiness will be the greatest impact from this first system, though a few slick spots over our mountain passes, especially those along the MT/ID state line, will certainly be possible. Temperatures today will reach the upper 20s and 30s for highs with expected lows in the 10s and 20s for Monday morning.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO