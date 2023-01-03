Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Elk Camp at the Capitol celebrates Montana outdoor legacy
MISSOULA, Mont. — In celebration of Montana's outdoor legacy, the Montana Citizens' Elk Management Coalition is welcoming hunters and anglers to join lawmakers during Elk Camp at the Capitol. The camp provides Montana hunters and anglers opportunities to connect and discuss wildlife and habitat policy with lawmakers in the...
NBCMontana
Montana man gets nearly 4 years for role in US Capitol riot
HELENA, Mont. — A Montana man who was among the first people to illegally enter the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election was sentenced to federal prison on the two-year anniversary of the insurrection. Jerod Hughes of East Helena was sentenced...
NBCMontana
Public Service Commission announces new executive director
HELENA, Mont. — Former Montana State Rep. Brad Tschida agreed to take the job of executive director of the Montana Public Service Commission, effective Jan. 17. The following was sent out by the Montana Public Service Commission:. The Montana Public Service Commission has ended its search to fill the...
NBCMontana
FWP seeks public comment on multiple proposals
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking public comment on several proposals before they go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission on Feb. 22. Public comment ends on Feb. 3. More information can be found on the FWP website. FWP released the following proposals and information:
NBCMontana
Health officials pitch millions in funding priorities for Warm Springs
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lawmakers on a key budget committee heard requests Thursday from health department officials and consultants that they say will help stabilize the struggling Montana State Hospital and other public facilities that care for veterans, seniors and people with intellectual disabilities and substance-use disorders. Department of Public...
NBCMontana
BLM Montana, Dakotas office seeks public input on upcoming sale
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakotas State Office is initiating a 30-day period to receive public input on 52 parcels in Montana and 20,951 acres in North Dakota. These will be included in an upcoming lease sale. Instructions on how to comment can be found here.
NBCMontana
Montana teacher licensing report shows decline
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new state report shows a dip in new teacher licenses and renewals, according to the Montana Office of Public Instruction. New licenses fluctuated over the past five years but there was a drop from 2021 to 2022. The state issued 1,646 new licenses in 2021, which went down to 1,207 last year.
NBCMontana
4 Montana cities receive affordable housing grants
MISSOULA, Mont. — Developers are currently working to line up contractors for projects in the spring and summer, according to a Montana Housing Division administrator. $3 million in federal funding will go toward building new homes and renovating current affordable housing in Butte, Belgrade, Bigfork and Helena. A variety...
NBCMontana
Minimum wage increase won't have huge impact on economy
BOZEMAN, Mont. — After a year of prices climbing due to inflation, many Montanans will see some relief in the form of increased earnings. A yearly cost-of-living adjustment boosted the treasure state’s minimum wage by 75 cents effective Jan. 1 bringing that number to $9.95. One expert at...
NBCMontana
899 new COVID-19 cases in Montana in the last week
HELENA, Mont. — Montana state health officials report 323,951 total cases of COVID-19 for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. 3,623 people have died of the virus. This is an increase of 899 cases in the last week. Friday, Sept. 9, 2021 was the last daily update to the COVID-19 map...
NBCMontana
Logan Health to host bike relay to benefit youths impacted by medical hardships
MISSOULA, Mont. — Logan Health with host a stationary bike relay event this March with the goal to raise $100,000 for youths in Montana that have been impacted by medical hardships. The six-hour event involves each team member pedaling as far and as fast as they can for 20...
NBCMontana
First year of recreational marijuana sales in Montana surpasses $200 million
MISSOULA, Mont. — New numbers from the Montana Department of Revenue show just how much money recreational marijuana brought in during its first year of legal sales. Estimated adult-use cannabis sales hit $209,947,328 in 2022. That generated $41,989,466 in estimated taxes. Medical marijuana brought in an estimated $93,616,551 in...
NBCMontana
DEQ offers Montanans free radon test kits for National Radon Action Month
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is providing free radon test kits for Montanans to test radon levels in their homes to spread awareness of National Radon Action Month. According to the DEQ, radon is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that builds up in the...
NBCMontana
BLM seeks public input on oil, gas lease sale
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakota State Office invites the public to provide input on 20,951 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale. Officials say minimum bids for all parcels up for lease will be $10 per acre, with royalty rates at 16.66%...
NBCMontana
Montana Food Bank Network receives large donation
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The new year is starting off on a high note for the Montana Food Bank Network by receiving a huge donation. Producer Partnership is donating over 5,000 pounds of ground beef to the organization. The beef will be distributed to network partners of food banks, food...
NBCMontana
Seasonable and quiet today; disturbance arriving Sunday could produce light mountain snow
Overall mild weather, slightly above average, can be expected this weekend. Temperatures will top off in the upper 20s and 30s for highs with expected lows in the 10s and 20s. Outside of a few mountain snow showers, a mix of sun and clouds is anticipated through Saturday night. Some patchy fog remains possible, though thicker clouds overnight may disrupt the fog development potential, especially in northwest Montana.
NBCMontana
Series of weak storm systems to produce mountain snow/valley wintry mix through midweek
A few weak disturbances will impact western Montana over the next few days. The first piece of energy is resulting in a slight chance for light mountain snow/valley wintry mix this afternoon into the early hours of Monday. Increased cloudiness will be the greatest impact from this first system, though a few slick spots over our mountain passes, especially those along the MT/ID state line, will certainly be possible. Temperatures today will reach the upper 20s and 30s for highs with expected lows in the 10s and 20s for Monday morning.
