Remains Of Fireworks In Backyard, Drumming Coming From Neighbors House – Fort Bragg Police Logs 01.01.2023

Camper On The Trail, Suspicious Vehicle – Fort Bragg Police Logs 01.06.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Suspected DUI Driver Collides with Willits Police Vehicle
The following is a social media post by the Willits Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. During the wee hours of last night, Officer Basurto was parked on the side of the...
Months-Long Investigation Apprehends Suspected Serial Burglar of Ukiah Coin Operated Laundromats
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. UPD has been experiencing an alarming rise in burglaries of coin operated laundry facilities in recent...
Jury Finds Ukiah Woman Guilty of Driving Under the Influence
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday afternoon to announce it had found the trial defendant guilty as charged. Defendant Paloma Victoria Rodriguez Irizarry, age 39, of Ukiah, was convicted of having driven...
One Dies After Vehicle Overturns Northeast of Point Arena
We bring sad news this morning after a traffic accident resulted in a fatality around 7:45 a.m. on Mountain View Road. Initial reports indicated a pickup truck was overturned on the 41000 block of Mountain View Road where a party was reportedly trapped in the vehicle and required extrication. When...
Aggressive Dogs, Child Endangerment – Ukiah Police Logs 01.06.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Vehicle Stolen from Crescent City Located by Officers in Ukiah Resulting in the Arrest of Two
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate...
Two Teens Allegedly Burglarize Ukiah Market and Smash the Windshield of a Random Vehicle
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01/02/2023 at approximately 0326 hours, Ukiah Police Officers were dispatched to the Prime Market for...
Oak Tree Cracks in Half Blocking Hopland’s University Road
Hopland firefighters and Mendocino County Roads staff are hard at work this afternoon after a large oak tree fell and fell across Hopland’s University Road. The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicates the incident began around 11:19 a.m. when an oak tree, described as four feet in diameter, fell and blocked the roadway.
Somehow a Hatchback Found Itself Atop a Lake County Roundabout
The risks of the road are ever-present for North Coast residents. But, sometimes the results of a traffic accident are not scary or tragic, but just plain wacky. Today, just before 1:00 p.m., a Nissan Sentra hatchback approached the roundabout in the Lake County town of Nice where State Route 20 intersects with the Nice-Lucerne Cutoff.
Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise
As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
Floodwaters from the Garcia River Close Highway 1 North of Point Arena
Caltrans has announced that Highway 1 has closed north of Point Area after the Garcia River breached its banks and flooded the roadway. Caltrans estimates the earliest the roadway will reopen is sometime next week. This closure is one of a handful in Mendocino County that is commonplace during times...
Fentanyl, Meth, Ghost Gun: Two Suspected Fort Bragg Drug Dealers Arrested After Traffic Stop and Subsequent Investigation
The following is a press release issued by the Fort Bragg Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 31, 2022 at approximately 8:00 AM, a Fort Bragg PD officer witnessed a...
Rising Waters Close Highway 175 in Hopland
Scanner traffic indicates the Hopland Fire Chief has found that State Route 175 is officially flooded and closure is imminent. SR-175 runs between Mendocino and Lake County and it was one of the primary west-to-east arteries for commuters. The typical floodplain is located to the west of the Russian River...
[UPDATE: 11:57 p.m.]A Stabbing in Covelo Leaves Woman With Head Wounds—Law Enforcement Responding
Scanner traffic beginning at 10:14 p.m. indicates a Covelo woman has been stabbed in the head and is actively hiding from her attacker. The victim was reportedly attacked by another woman who is accompanied by two men. She left the immediate area where the attack occurred. Round Valley Tribal Police,...
Tree Falls in Ukiah Residential Neighborhood
As of 5:00 p.m., a sizable tree fell in the vicinity of Ukiah’s Standley Street narrowly missing homes but hitting powerlines in the area. Emergency personnel has blocked off the roadway as they work to secure the scene and clear the roadway. It is unclear if power is affected...
Lake Mendocino Rising: Winter Storms Ease Drought Concerns But Renew Fears of Flood
On a soggy weekend, all eyes are on Lake Mendocino, the rapidly filling reservoir behind Coyote Dam north of Ukiah. The surging east fork of the Russian River is fast filling up the lake, promising to end three years of drought conditions with current levels on Saturday reaching close to 100 percent of the target water supply level for the coming year, according to local and state water officials.
Highway 128 Closes Due to ‘Dangerous Conditions’ from Navarro to Route 1
State Route 128, a primary east-west corridor from Mendocino County’s coast to inland valleys, has officially been closed. Caltrans state in a tweet: “Route 128 is fully closed from the Route 1 junction to Navarro (PM 0-12) in #MendocinoCounty due to dangerous conditions. Roadway is expected to be reopened in daylight. Follow this page for updates. Visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time traffic information.”
Enduring the Advancing Storm: The City of Fort Bragg Offers Guidance to Residents
The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. Severe winter weather is expected to impact our community starting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, with the potential to create hazardous conditions across the County through Thursday. This weather system is still on track to deliver widespread Category 3-4 impacts and will include possible wind gusts in the 35-50 mph range. Moderate to heavy rain on the order of one to three inches for lower elevations and three to six inches across elevated terrain.
Gualala’s Bower Park Closes Indefinitely Due to Storm Damage
The following is a press release from the Mendocino County General Services Agency:. Until further notice, Bower Park is CLOSED due to hazardous park conditions related to the 2023 Winter Storm. This includes all areas of the park, including the restrooms, tennis courts, group picnic area, basketball court, baseball field, play area, and outdoor theater. The County understands that this is an inconvenience.
