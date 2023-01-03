Coinmetrics Co-Founder Comments on Audit Firms and their Role in Overseeing Proof of Reserves for Crypto Companies

Read full article on original website
Related
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
dailyhodl.com
FTX Collapse Triggered $8,100,000,000 in Withdrawals at Crypto-Friendly Bank Silvergate: Report
The high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX has reportedly triggered a mass exodus from Silvergate, a crypto-friendly bank. According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, the disintegration of the FTX ecosystem led to over $8 billion worth of withdrawals from Silvergate, a bank known for embracing digital assets.
Clayton News Daily
FTX Collapse May Claim Another Big Victim: Crypto Lender Genesis
For the crypto industry the year 2023 continues right along from the year 2022. It's in step with the devastation caused by the fall of former crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried's empire. This empire included the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and its sister company, Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also serves...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Objects to the $1,000,000,000 Binance.US Bid To Acquire the Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Platform Voyager
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is refusing to approve the proposal of crypto exchange Binance’s US subsidiary to acquire more than $1 billion worth of assets owned by bankrupt crypto firm Voyager. In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York, the securities...
The SEC just charged 5 people with scamming $45 million from investors by promising unique blockchain tech that would be sold for trillions of dollars
The alleged scammers told prospective investors that a $100,000 investment into CoinDeal would return $56.25 billion and a Bentley GT Convertible.
Cameron Winklevoss gives crypto baron Barry Silbert one week to come up with a $1 billion solution to make his Gemini customers whole
Winklevoss and his identical twin brother first rose to prominence through their lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg, who they claimed stole their idea for Facebook.
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
TechCrunch
Black founders still raised just 1% of all VC funds in 2022
The latest Crunchbase data shows that Black startup founders in the United States raised around $264 million out of the total $33.6 billion in venture capital allocated in Q4 2022. That’s an uptick from the $178 million — or 0.43% — the group raised in Q3. In...
cryptopotato.com
SEC Investigates Whether FTX Investors Followed Due Diligence Procedures (Report)
The watchdog supposedly requested several financial firms to explain how they decided to become FTX cusomers. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly asked some FTX investors whether they conducted proper research on the cryptocurrency exchange before becoming its clients. Recall that the platform (considered among the giants in...
cryptoslate.com
How the GBTC premium trade ruined Barry Silbert, his DCG empire and took crypto lending platforms with them
Digital Currency Group was founded by Barry Silbert in 2015, who subsequently created the DCG empire by investing in hundreds of projects and companies. However, the most important company within DCG’s portfolio is Grayscale Investments, the largest holder of Bitcoin in the world, other than Satoshi Nakomoto. GBTC holds...
makeuseof.com
What Are Crypto Exchange Bank Runs and How Do They Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The history of bank runs dates back to the advent of banks. The situation affects banking systems and other financial services that offer similar services. Crypto exchanges provide services similar to those provided by traditional banking systems, so they are not immune to the problem.
dailyhodl.com
Top US Regulators Warn American Banks To Keep an Eye on Crypto-Related Risks
The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is issuing a joint statement with the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) urging US banks to be more cautious of risks related to crypto. The statement comes two months following the collapse of the crypto exchange...
NFT Marketplace SuperRare Downsizes 30% of Staff Due to Extended Crypto Winter
SuperRare, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has laid off 30% of its staff due to the prolonged crypto winter. CEO John Crain stated that the company overhired during the market boom, leading to unsustainable growth. The layoffs were necessary to “rightsize” the company and ensure its ability to continue serving...
crowdfundinsider.com
The Bank of Spain Confirms Registration of Coinmotion as Cryptocurrency Operator
Coinmotion, a Finland-based cryptocurrency service provider, has obtained confirmation from the Bank of Spain as “a valid provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets with the registration number D741.”. This means that Coinmotion “reinforces its presence in the Spanish market and becomes...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Infrastructure Provider Wyre Shares Update on Current Status of Business
The team at Wyre has shared an update with their community. Wyre said they wanted to “provide you with an update regarding the current state of [their] business.”. Wyre acknowledged that they “have not been immune to the challenges brought by the current macroeconomic climate and the recent events that have shaken the crypto industry.”
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another.
decrypt.co
Genesis Owner DCG Faces SEC, DOJ Probes: Report
The investigations have not yet been publicly confirmed, but one predates the collapse of FTX. Federal prosecutors in New York, along with the SEC, are investigating Digital Currency Group (DCG) for internal transfers at its lending subsidiary Genesis, Bloomberg reported on Friday. DCG has received requests for documents and interviews...
coinchapter.com
Genesis Working With Investment Bank Moelis & Co. To Reportedly File For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Genesis Trading might be planning to file for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, claim people familiar with the matter. If true, the Genesis Chapter 11 bankruptcy might be the latest blow to the already beleaguered cryptocurrency sector. Genesis, the crypto lending arm of Barry Silbert’s Digital...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Professional Gary Yeoh Joins Malaysia’s Payments Network PayNet as CCO
Malaysia-based payments network and infrastructure provider PayNet has recently appointed Gary Yeoh as the firm’s new Chief Commercial Officer. The appointment to oversee PayNet’s commercial operations comes after quite a notable year for Yeoh, who is reportedly a veteran of the Malaysian payments sector and has had brief stints working at payments platform Fave as well as BNPL Fintech Atome during 2022.
crowdfundinsider.com
Vestd Streamlines Equity Management for Startups, Investors
Vestd has introduced a new simplified version of its equity management platform to help startups, SMEs and investors with organizing, managing and tracking shareholders and ownership. Vestd Lite is currently available for UK-headquartered firms to quickly issue shares among staff, manage shareholders and view their up-to-date cap table to track...
Comments / 0