ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coinmetrics Co-Founder Comments on Audit Firms and their Role in Overseeing Proof of Reserves for Crypto Companies

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

FTX Collapse May Claim Another Big Victim: Crypto Lender Genesis

For the crypto industry the year 2023 continues right along from the year 2022. It's in step with the devastation caused by the fall of former crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried's empire. This empire included the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and its sister company, Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also serves...
TechCrunch

Black founders still raised just 1% of all VC funds in 2022

The latest Crunchbase data shows that Black startup founders in the United States raised around $264 million out of the total $33.6 billion in venture capital allocated in Q4 2022. That’s an uptick from the $178 million — or 0.43% — the group raised in Q3. In...
cryptopotato.com

SEC Investigates Whether FTX Investors Followed Due Diligence Procedures (Report)

The watchdog supposedly requested several financial firms to explain how they decided to become FTX cusomers. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly asked some FTX investors whether they conducted proper research on the cryptocurrency exchange before becoming its clients. Recall that the platform (considered among the giants in...
makeuseof.com

What Are Crypto Exchange Bank Runs and How Do They Work?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The history of bank runs dates back to the advent of banks. The situation affects banking systems and other financial services that offer similar services. Crypto exchanges provide services similar to those provided by traditional banking systems, so they are not immune to the problem.
dailyhodl.com

Top US Regulators Warn American Banks To Keep an Eye on Crypto-Related Risks

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is issuing a joint statement with the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) urging US banks to be more cautious of risks related to crypto. The statement comes two months following the collapse of the crypto exchange...
EWN

NFT Marketplace SuperRare Downsizes 30% of Staff Due to Extended Crypto Winter

SuperRare, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has laid off 30% of its staff due to the prolonged crypto winter. CEO John Crain stated that the company overhired during the market boom, leading to unsustainable growth. The layoffs were necessary to “rightsize” the company and ensure its ability to continue serving...
crowdfundinsider.com

The Bank of Spain Confirms Registration of Coinmotion as Cryptocurrency Operator

Coinmotion, a Finland-based cryptocurrency service provider, has obtained confirmation from the Bank of Spain as “a valid provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets with the registration number D741.”. This means that Coinmotion “reinforces its presence in the Spanish market and becomes...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Infrastructure Provider Wyre Shares Update on Current Status of Business

The team at Wyre has shared an update with their community. Wyre said they wanted to “provide you with an update regarding the current state of [their] business.”. Wyre acknowledged that they “have not been immune to the challenges brought by the current macroeconomic climate and the recent events that have shaken the crypto industry.”
decrypt.co

Genesis Owner DCG Faces SEC, DOJ Probes: Report

The investigations have not yet been publicly confirmed, but one predates the collapse of FTX. Federal prosecutors in New York, along with the SEC, are investigating Digital Currency Group (DCG) for internal transfers at its lending subsidiary Genesis, Bloomberg reported on Friday. DCG has received requests for documents and interviews...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Professional Gary Yeoh Joins Malaysia’s Payments Network PayNet as CCO

Malaysia-based payments network and infrastructure provider PayNet has recently appointed Gary Yeoh as the firm’s new Chief Commercial Officer. The appointment to oversee PayNet’s commercial operations comes after quite a notable year for Yeoh, who is reportedly a veteran of the Malaysian payments sector and has had brief stints working at payments platform Fave as well as BNPL Fintech Atome during 2022.
crowdfundinsider.com

Vestd Streamlines Equity Management for Startups, Investors

Vestd has introduced a new simplified version of its equity management platform to help startups, SMEs and investors with organizing, managing and tracking shareholders and ownership. Vestd Lite is currently available for UK-headquartered firms to quickly issue shares among staff, manage shareholders and view their up-to-date cap table to track...

Comments / 0

Community Policy