ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin school honors longtime, beloved volunteer on her retirement

JOPLIN, Mo. — A very special volunteer was honored by everyone from administrators to students this morning at Dover Hill Elementary in Joplin. “Let’s put it this way, I did anything I could do to help the teachers save some time,” said Joanne Wills, Retired Volunteer, Joplin Schools.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Local nurse takes pride in making a difference

JOPLIN, Mo. — April Willis was recognized for her genuine kindness when she received a special award. This local nurse takes pride in making a difference, inside and outside of the hospital. “I’ve always been that nurse that wants to make sure that I make a difference in the...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Organic farm providing hydroponic farms to KS schools appoints new executive director

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Earlier this week a local organic farm, Community Green Farms, welcomed Pittsburg native Matt O’Malley as their new executive director. Community Green Farms partners with Leafy Green Farms to provide hydroponic farming stations to schools throughout southeast Kansas. In their farm-to-school initiative, they plan to put farms in 10 schools. Pittsburg High School received the first hydroponic farming station.
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

79 nurses honored in Freeman Health System ceremony

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday marked a very special milestone for several nurses at Freeman Health System. Seventy-nine nurses were honored for their genuine compassion and professionalism. Every month, nominations from patients and their loved ones are sent in – to truly thank a nurse who went above and beyond.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Job Centers call for more women to consider the ironworker’s field

JOPLIN, Mo. — An employment program in southwest Missouri is hoping to inspire women to enter a male-dominated field. The Joplin and Monett Job Centers hope they’ll consider participating in an upcoming ironworker training program. Statistically, 2021 data from Zippia shows a little more than 58,000 ironworkers employed...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Annual “Snowflake Crop” hosted by “Creative Memories Independent”

JOPLIN, Mo. — Meanwhile, others in Joplin did a little scrapbookin’ today. The annual “Snowflake Crop” event was hosted by members of the “Creative Memories Independent” group. Attendees dressed in pajamas for the monthly session, to catch up with one another and create scrapbooks.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Storytime pottery event at “Firehouse Pottery of Joplin”

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some kids had a little creative fun in Joplin. A storytime pottery event was held at the “Firehouse Pottery of Joplin”. Attendees started out by listening to the children’s book “Pajama Time”. It was read to them by Charity Hawkins, who...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Creating a “Glass Cactus”

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some also gathered in Joplin, today, to learn a form of art using a unique material. That gathering happened at ‘Spiva Center for the Arts’ inside the new ‘Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex’. Attendees created a model glass cactus. Jane...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

You could receive $10k for donating blood

JOPLIN, Mo. — January is National Blood Donor Month a time to give thanks to those who donate blood. And, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is celebrating with a special 56-Day Challenge. It encourages people to donate once every 56 days. It also gives them a chance to win up to $5,000 dollars.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

“Polar Bear Ride”, a chilly tradition

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Hideout Harley Davidson” kicks off the new year with a chilly tradition. It’s the annual “Polar Bear Ride” and it’s been happening during the first full weekend in January for the past 15 years. 50 bikers started their Saturday bundling...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin resident

KSNF/KODE — Officials confirm skeletal remains found in Colorado are those of a former Joplin man, who went missing back in 2021. Here is a link to our previous coverage of this case. Hikers in Colorado discovered the remains on September 25th of last year in the area of...
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
fourstateshomepage.com

Grove voters to determine utility company’s future in area

GROVE, Okla. — Keeping the lights on is the focus of a ballot question in northeast Oklahoma next week. Voters in Grove will decide whether to extend the electric franchise for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. PSC is currently in charge of the utility in Grove — and would get another 25 years of operations if voters support the question.
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Annual Christmas Bird Count Gathering

JOPLIN, Mo. — There were plenty of smiles, today, at “Wildcat Glades”. That’s because today was their annual Christmas bird count gathering. Partnering with the “National Audubon Society”, the event takes place once a year. It gives kids and families the opportunity to see...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Plans to demo old Jasper Co. courts building move forward

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — County construction isn’t quite done yet. Across the brand new parking lot, the now old courts building, which has stood there for 49 years. There are still a few things left to move over to the new facility. Crews hope to start the demolition...
fourstateshomepage.com

More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer

MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

SE Kansas Mansion available for rent on Airbnb and VRBO

PITTSBURG, Kans. — One of the oldest houses in southeast Kansas is now back open for business. The Miller Mansion in Pittsburg dates back to 1909 and was the first home in Pittsburg to have electricity as well as phone service. Katie Gilkey with TK Rentals says the structure...
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Girl Scout Cookies go on sale today

JOPLIN, Mo. — Hungry for Girl Scout cookies?. This year’s Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off today, January 6th. The new cookie this year is the Raspberry Rally cookie. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the favorite Thin Mints. The cookie is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating.
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy