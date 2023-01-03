Read full article on original website
MSHP to participate in human trafficking awareness initiative
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) will participate in a five-day Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative starting on Jan. 9. Troopers will make a concentrated effort to educate drivers about human trafficking. Trafficking is at $150 billion business and is not age, race or gender specific, MSHP said.
1.8M Missourians lack access to mental health care professionals: New mental health clinic opens in St. Charles
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A new mental health clinic just opened in St. Charles at a time when the demand for therapy is at a record high. It can take weeks or even months to be seen by a mental health professional. Ellie Mental Health staff said there is...
Robert Tracy takes over as new St. Louis police chief Monday
ST. LOUIS — The new chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department takes over on Monday, Jan. 9. Neighbors are excited about the potential positive changes Chief Robert Tracy brings to the job. "We hope that he is successful and loves St. Louis," said Rhonda Jones, a board...
The Perfect Blend: Missouri coffee shop run by employees with disabilities
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — At the corner of Merchant and Third in downtown St. Genevieve, they're putting the good in good morning. Welcome to Common Grounds, a coffee shop where something unique is brewing. "The coffee is good," exclaimed customer Tammy Hansen. "And the food is never disappointing." But...
Homicide requested after man found shot, unresponsive in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division has been requested to the scene of a shooting where police say a man was found shot and unresponsive. It happened at about noon Sunday at the 1200 block of Sells Avenue near Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis'...
St. Louis gives dozens of child care providers a total of $1.7M, with more on the way
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis child care providers received $1.7 million from the city of St. Louis, with more funds on the way. The city's Community Development Administration last week said it has disbursed the money, through taxing district Saint Louis MHB, to 56 providers with an average reimbursement of $36,000. The funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and are to fill a gap "between the state child care subsidy rate and the cost of licensed care for children under five years old" to cover a period from January 2021 to December 2021.
35% of rural hospitals in Missouri at risk of closing, nonprofit says
ST. LOUIS — Twenty of 57 rural hospitals in Missouri, or 35%, are at risk of closing, a nonprofit said, citing losses on patient services and low financial reserves. Two of the Missouri hospitals are at immediate risk of closing, said the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that seeks to provide information and assistance on payment and delivery reform. Rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure have inadequate revenue to cover expenses and very low financial reserves, it said.
Local non-profit rescues 27 dogs from deplorable conditions in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — No Time To Spare Animal Rescue and Sanctuary in Warrenton rescued 27 dogs Saturday from living in what they said were deplorable conditions in Franklin County. All of the new dogs need to be vaccinated and spayed or neutered. The dogs also need medical attention...
Schnucks expands new staffing strategy throughout Midwest after adding 140 jobs in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets Inc. this week said it is expanding a recently introduced employment option that added 140 jobs to the St. Louis region. Called “Schnucks Flexforce,” the program, which was introduced at the company’s St. Louis-area stores in October, gives workers more flexibility by allowing them to use an app to self-select the shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules.
Single mother's personal belongings stolen out of U-Haul right after moving back to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A family that just moved back to the St. Louis area needs the community's help. Someone stole everything they own right out of their U-Haul, which was in Sappington overnight on Dec. 18 into the 19. The family had just moved back to St. Louis.
Man killed in Soulard this weekend possibly connected to car theft
ST. LOUIS — The death of a man in Soulard Saturday marked the first homicide in St. Louis of the year. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 24-year-old man was found dead in the 3000 block of Gravois Avenue. On Saturday, 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar...
What marijuana users should know about weed and the workplace in Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, your employer is likely revisiting company policy. Some companies are backtracking rules involving workers, while others are adding new layers to their policies. With the passage of Amendment 3 comes some new dos and don'ts that your boss...
Exclusive: Family impacted by O'Fallon, Missouri, house explosion says there's no accountability
O'FALLON, Mo. — A family is desperate for help after a gas explosion last year kicked them out of their home. The explosion damaged 40 homes in the area, including the home of the Stouts, who lived next door. They said the companies that should be helping them are...
Man shot, killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man was killed after he was struck by gunfire Saturday morning in East St. Louis, investigators said. St. Clair County Coroner identified the victim as 35-year-old Jabril Ross of East St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 7400 block of State Street, about...
Hidden History: Monument to honor Vashon family’s contributions to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — They're one of the most influential families in St. Louis, but the accomplishments of the Vashon family have largely been lost to time. When most St. Louisans hear the name Vashon one thing typically comes to mind. “They think of Vashon High School,” said Calvin Riley,...
It's Girl Scout Cookie season! Here's how to purchase them in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins Saturday, Jan. 7 for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri. Year after year, local Scouts get the opportunity to gain entrepreneurial and leadership skills through community cookie sales. The money raised allows local troops to participate in summer camps, traveling and community service projects.
Gun industry faces new rules as firearm ban looms among Illinois lawmakers
ILLINOIS, USA — Gun enthusiasts in Illinois were on the edge of their seats after a bill that would ban high-powered weapons and magazines advanced to the State Senate on Friday. Metro Shooting Supplies owner Steve King and his customers have kept an eye on what could be the...
CVPA student return date coming into focus months after school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Families and guardians of those attending the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) were notified Thursday of plans for students’ return to in-person learning. According to a press release from St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS), in-person classes will resume on Jan. 17. The...
I-Team: Police departments failing to report crime, so how does St. Louis measure up?
ST. LOUIS — When people talk about how the St. Louis region is doing, how the city’s crime statistics compare to other cities often leads the conversation. The I-Team has learned flaws in the way crime data is collected across the country are making it impossible to know where St. Louis truly stands.
New law makes sleeping, camping on state-owned land illegal and leaves homeless shelters concerned
ST. LOUIS — Effective Jan. 2 in Missouri, a new law makes sleeping or camping on state-owned land illegal. The law also mentions funding for more resources, but the language has some shelters in the Greater St. Louis area concerned. "Where will these individuals go? Where will they find...
