St. Louis gives dozens of child care providers a total of $1.7M, with more on the way

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis child care providers received $1.7 million from the city of St. Louis, with more funds on the way. The city's Community Development Administration last week said it has disbursed the money, through taxing district Saint Louis MHB, to 56 providers with an average reimbursement of $36,000. The funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and are to fill a gap "between the state child care subsidy rate and the cost of licensed care for children under five years old" to cover a period from January 2021 to December 2021.
35% of rural hospitals in Missouri at risk of closing, nonprofit says

ST. LOUIS — Twenty of 57 rural hospitals in Missouri, or 35%, are at risk of closing, a nonprofit said, citing losses on patient services and low financial reserves. Two of the Missouri hospitals are at immediate risk of closing, said the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that seeks to provide information and assistance on payment and delivery reform. Rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure have inadequate revenue to cover expenses and very low financial reserves, it said.
Schnucks expands new staffing strategy throughout Midwest after adding 140 jobs in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets Inc. this week said it is expanding a recently introduced employment option that added 140 jobs to the St. Louis region. Called “Schnucks Flexforce,” the program, which was introduced at the company’s St. Louis-area stores in October, gives workers more flexibility by allowing them to use an app to self-select the shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules.
