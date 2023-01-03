ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Variety

NFL Game Postponed After Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Collapses, Suffers Cardiac Arrest

UPDATED with NFL’s decision to postpone the game for the night and statements from the Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin’s family regarding his condition. The “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended in the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a hit and was taken off the field by ambulance. Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, according to a statement from the Buffalo Bills released via Twitter at 1:48 a.m. ET. The tweet confirmed NFL and ESPN reports that the player received CPR on the field, explaining that “his heartbeat...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency

The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

Buffalo Rumblinks, 1/3: The latest on Damar Hamlin’s condition

What we know about Buffalo’s second-year safety, who collapsed on the field Monday night. If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. The thoughts and prayers of everyone are with Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills’ second-year safety who...
BUFFALO, NY
NECN

NFL Not Ruling Out Patriots-Bills Week 18 Game Being Postponed

NFL not ruling out postponement of Week 18 Patriots-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is unprecedented territory after a frightening scene Monday night in Cincinnati. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup with the New...
BUFFALO, NY

