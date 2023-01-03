MADISON – The tide is rolling into Toyota Field for the first time. The home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, March 28, versus the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The matchup marks the first journey to Madison for the Alabama baseball team and will be the third SEC baseball game in Toyota Field history, with the first two being hosted by Auburn.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO