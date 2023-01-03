ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Madison Public Library to offer ‘Book Club Conference’

MADISON – An upcoming event at Madison Public Library will promote guidelines for appealing book clubs. The Book Club Conference on Jan. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. will advise readers about starting or strengthening a group. From 2 to 3 p.m., the “Meet the Author” segment will feature...
MADISON, AL
Library’s ‘Mad Movie-A-Thon-O-Rama!’ to show best ‘Grade B’

MADISON – Creepy aliens, gangsters, goofy extraterrestrials, old-school dancing and even cops ‘n robbers will ignite the screen as Madison Public Library reprises its series, “Mad Movie-A-Thon-O-Rama!”. The free films first were released mainly in the 1950s and 1960s when these flicks were viewed as a fun...
MADISON, AL
Crimson Tide baseball comes to Toyota Field on March 28

MADISON – The tide is rolling into Toyota Field for the first time. The home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, March 28, versus the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The matchup marks the first journey to Madison for the Alabama baseball team and will be the third SEC baseball game in Toyota Field history, with the first two being hosted by Auburn.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Man killed in apartment shooting remembered for faith, intelligence

A man who died from a shooting at an apartment complex near Madison is being remembered fondly by those who knew him. Andrew Gilliam, 27, died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Madison man arrested after LCSO deputies find fentanyl in residence

MADISON – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said Friday a Madison was arrested following a drug bust found fentanyl. The LCSO said the Limestone County Narcotics Unit and Limestone County Special Response Team conducted a search warrant on Tuesday near the 13000 block of Hatchett Rd E., Madison. Officials said as a result of the search warrant, 14.53 grams of fentanyl were located inside the residence.
MADISON, AL

