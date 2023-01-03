Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Group that spays, neuters and feeds feral cats in McCracken County puts out call for dry food donations
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McGangsters — a group that helps spay, neuter and feed feral cats in McCracken County — says it’s facing a concerning dry cat food shortage. The organization will be at Banks Market in Lone Oak on Sunday, accepting donations to help feed hungry cats.
wpsdlocal6.com
New city leadership in Marion, Kentucky, helps combat continuing water crisis
MARION, KY — Heavy rain created headaches for many in the Local 6 area, but in Marion, Kentucky, the three inches of precipitation was more than welcome. In April of last year, the city breached the levee to Lake George, Marion's main water source. The breach led to a water shortage.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cave-in-Rock Ferry reopens after temporary closure due to high winds
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds on the Ohio River, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0. KYTC District 1 says...
wjpf.com
Walker’s Bluff General Store to close
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – As one new Walker’s Bluff property prepares to open, another is closing. It was announced Monday that the Walker’s Bluff General Store would close, effective immediately. It’s the second time the restaurant and retail store has closed it’s doors. The first time was in the summer of 2018.
104.1 WIKY
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
wpsdlocal6.com
Schools continue cleanup after frozen sprinkler pipes burst due to winter storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Ruined ceilings, walls and floors — the winter storm that recently made its way through the Local 6 area caused a big mess at school districts in west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee when frozen sprinkler system pipes burst. It's a problem that affected schools...
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC reports water over state roads in west Kentucky
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews are responding to reports of water over state roads due to heavy rainfall in west Kentucky. As of 11:02 p.m., KYTC District 1 is reporting water over state roads in Livingston County and McCracken County. Those reports include:. Livingston County. KY 133/Lola Road...
kentuckytoday.com
Man, 74, finds path to God in tornado aftermath
KUTTAWA, Ky. (KT) — A tornado that destroyed the home of a western Kentucky man is also the instrument God used to change the man’s eternal destiny. A year and a day after the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado ripped through western Kentucky, 74-year-old Barry Stewart made a profession of faith at Macedonia Baptist Church, then was baptized this past Sunday. His salvation story testifies to the truth of Romans 8:28 — that all things work together for good to those who love the Lord and are called according to His purpose.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, KY, water crisis update
New city leadership in Marion, Kentucky, helps combat continuing water crisis. Marion, Kentucky has a new leadership including the mayor. She says she'll fight for clean water for city residents as Marion continues combatting a water crisis.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County cancels classes for remainder of week
BENTON, KY — Marshall County Schools announced Tuesday morning classes would be cancelled for the remainder of the week, citing damage caused by frozen pipes in the sprinkler systems at five of their schools. According to the district's Facebook post about the closure, all staff are still expected to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Blaine McDonald
Blaine McDonald is a multimedia journalist for WPSD Local 6. She's a new resident of Paducah, originally from Martin, Tennessee. She recently graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin, where she majored in broadcast communications and minored in history. During her time at UT Martin, Blaine was very active...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Department takes extra step to inform community during severe weather
MAYFEILD, KY — Monday night's storms caused a lot of tension in the Local 6 area. The severe weather had many people feeling anxious about what might come next. That's why the Graves County Sheriff's Department took on the task of sending out frequent Facebook updates to keep things calm and to keep residents informed.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
wpsdlocal6.com
Obion County Schools postpones students' return to school until Jan. 9
OBION COUNTY, TN — Students in Obion County, Tennessee, were expected to return to school on Thursday after a recent winter storm caused leaks and water damage in some school buildings. But, the district announced in a Facebook post this week that, their return has been postponed until Monday, Jan. 9.
wpsdlocal6.com
1/4 Athlete of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County's Jack McCune and Mayfield's Lay Mayes were voted this weeks Athletes of the Week. McCune scored 25 pts and 12 rebs in win over Beechwood then scored 18 pts and 12 rebs in win over South Oldham. Mayes scored 27 pts in win over Muhlenberg...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter evicted prior to Christmas holiday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Diane Holivay, who we spoke to last month, was heading to court to fight for time and her home and ask for some type of agreement with the property manager, McClanahan Real Estate and Property Development. But after her Dec. 23 court hearing, she...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local schools offer CPR training in the classroom
PADUCAH — The state of Kentucky requires schools to offer students CPR training and access to automated external defibrillators or AEDs. Students have access to workshops, informational videos and CPR dolls during the course, helping them learn hands-only CPR. When school is in session, anything could happen. "A family...
KFVS12
Schnucks ‘Flexforce’ employment option coming to Cape Girardeau location
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a launch in the St. Louis area, Schnucks announced it will be expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to other locations, including Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and claim...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 4, 2023
Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky. Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray. After...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Genre-defying musical genius' Chris Thile playing in Paducah
MURRAY, KY — California native Chris Thile has played the mandolin since the age of five, and it shows. According to a release from West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Thile is a MacArthur Fellow. He's won four Grammy Awards, he's hosted "Live from Here with Chris Thile" (formerly...
