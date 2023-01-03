ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjpf.com

Walker’s Bluff General Store to close

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – As one new Walker’s Bluff property prepares to open, another is closing. It was announced Monday that the Walker’s Bluff General Store would close, effective immediately. It’s the second time the restaurant and retail store has closed it’s doors. The first time was in the summer of 2018.
CARTERVILLE, IL
104.1 WIKY

Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water

Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KYTC reports water over state roads in west Kentucky

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews are responding to reports of water over state roads due to heavy rainfall in west Kentucky. As of 11:02 p.m., KYTC District 1 is reporting water over state roads in Livingston County and McCracken County. Those reports include:. Livingston County. KY 133/Lola Road...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Man, 74, finds path to God in tornado aftermath

KUTTAWA, Ky. (KT) — A tornado that destroyed the home of a western Kentucky man is also the instrument God used to change the man’s eternal destiny. A year and a day after the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado ripped through western Kentucky, 74-year-old Barry Stewart made a profession of faith at Macedonia Baptist Church, then was baptized this past Sunday. His salvation story testifies to the truth of Romans 8:28 — that all things work together for good to those who love the Lord and are called according to His purpose.
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion, KY, water crisis update

New city leadership in Marion, Kentucky, helps combat continuing water crisis. Marion, Kentucky has a new leadership including the mayor. She says she'll fight for clean water for city residents as Marion continues combatting a water crisis.
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County cancels classes for remainder of week

BENTON, KY — Marshall County Schools announced Tuesday morning classes would be cancelled for the remainder of the week, citing damage caused by frozen pipes in the sprinkler systems at five of their schools. According to the district's Facebook post about the closure, all staff are still expected to...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Blaine McDonald

Blaine McDonald is a multimedia journalist for WPSD Local 6. She's a new resident of Paducah, originally from Martin, Tennessee. She recently graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin, where she majored in broadcast communications and minored in history. During her time at UT Martin, Blaine was very active...
MARTIN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Obion County Schools postpones students' return to school until Jan. 9

OBION COUNTY, TN — Students in Obion County, Tennessee, were expected to return to school on Thursday after a recent winter storm caused leaks and water damage in some school buildings. But, the district announced in a Facebook post this week that, their return has been postponed until Monday, Jan. 9.
OBION COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

1/4 Athlete of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County's Jack McCune and Mayfield's Lay Mayes were voted this weeks Athletes of the Week. McCune scored 25 pts and 12 rebs in win over Beechwood then scored 18 pts and 12 rebs in win over South Oldham. Mayes scored 27 pts in win over Muhlenberg...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau renter evicted prior to Christmas holiday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Diane Holivay, who we spoke to last month, was heading to court to fight for time and her home and ask for some type of agreement with the property manager, McClanahan Real Estate and Property Development. But after her Dec. 23 court hearing, she...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Local schools offer CPR training in the classroom

PADUCAH — The state of Kentucky requires schools to offer students CPR training and access to automated external defibrillators or AEDs. Students have access to workshops, informational videos and CPR dolls during the course, helping them learn hands-only CPR. When school is in session, anything could happen. "A family...
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 4, 2023

Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky. Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray. After...
HARDIN, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

'Genre-defying musical genius' Chris Thile playing in Paducah

MURRAY, KY — California native Chris Thile has played the mandolin since the age of five, and it shows. According to a release from West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Thile is a MacArthur Fellow. He's won four Grammy Awards, he's hosted "Live from Here with Chris Thile" (formerly...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy