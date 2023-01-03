Read full article on original website
WSLS
Dawgs, Aubrun shut out Macon 3-0
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs (17-7-2) smothered the Macon Mayhem (4-17-2) 3-0 on Saturday night at Berglund Center. Tom Aubrun had a 26-save shutout against his former team, while Brady Heppner, Matt O’Dea, and Mac Jansen scored for Roanoke. The offense was rolling for the Dawgs...
WSLS
Dawgs Mash Mayhem 8-3
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs hammered the Macon Mayhem 8-3 on Friday night at Berglund Center. Nine different players recorded two points or more for the Dawgs, led by Dillon Radin with four points and Nick DeVito, C.J. Valerian, Josh Nenadal, and Chris Vella with three points each.
WSLS
A chilly weekend ahead with the potential for rain and wintry mix by Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a frosty start for many across Southwest and Central Virginia as many areas have dipped below freezing to start the weekend. The cold air is making it possible for snowflakes to form along a warm front to the west of the forecast area. The...
WSLS
Tickets sold out for Salem Rodeo Saturday Jan 7th
ROANOKE, Va. – Kevin Debusk with Salem Rodeo said tickets for Salem Rodeo is sold out. Tickets are still available for Sunday’s show which is at 2 p.m. WSLS 10 also asked Debusk who looked better in the cowboy hat, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich or himself. Check out...
WSLS
Mixed bag of rain, wintry precipitation make for an unpleasant Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with mainly dry, but chilly weather. Winter’s chill sticks with us today, but we’ll also throw some precipitation into the mix. I say precipitation because it could be rain for some of you and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain for others. The chance for wintry precipitation has prompted a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.
WSLS
Lynchburg narcotics conspiracy dismantled, ringleader sentenced
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The North Carolina source of supply was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison after conspiring with dozens of others to distribute narcotics into Lynchburg and the Central Virginia region, according to the Department of Justice. Authorities say 45-year-old Jermel Storey, a former Lynchburg resident, pled...
WSLS
SCC: Open enrollment for 2023 health insurance coverage ends Jan. 15
RICHMOND, Va. – The State Corporation Commission is reminding Virginians that open enrollment for health insurance coverage will end on Jan. 15. The SCC said coverage will start on Fe. 1 for all enrollments occurring through Jan. 15. The open enrollment period is the only time you can enroll...
WSLS
Amherst County students remembered after Nelson County incident
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County is mourning the loss of two students following a tragedy in Nelson County over winter break. Three bodies were found after a vehicle was discovered in the Rockfish River on Dec. 27, according to police. 11-year-old Jasiah Davis and 17-year-old Christopher Doss were...
WSLS
Back to reality: Wintry air returns in time for first full weekend of 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – Five days into the new year, 2023 has started off exceptionally warm. That changes Friday, as temperatures return to more seasonable levels. Expect more clouds to the west and more sun to the east, which will make a difference in how high temperatures get during the afternoon.
WSLS
Virginia State Police Criminal Justice Databases restored
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia State Police had restored all but two data systems and webpages adversely impacted by an outage that occurred roughly 30 hours before Friday January 6th. The Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction (FTC) V-Check system are now back in service and fully operating for the magistrates, the courts and anyone wanting to purchase a firearm. The Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry (SOR) website is back online and accessible to the public.
WSLS
Taste of Virginia Expo encourages people to shop within the Commonwealth
ROANOKE, Va. – People from all over the Commonwealth gathered at Hotel Roanoke Saturday to get a “Taste of Virginia.”. Taste of Virginia is an annual expo for small businesses and vendors from across the state. They showcased their products, and gave out samples for people to try.
WSLS
Fuel spill on Route 220 in Eagle Rock cleared
EAGLE ROCK, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, all fire units have cleared the scene. Rescue crews are working at the scene of an accident with a fuel spill in Eagle Rock, according to the Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Officials say it...
WSLS
Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles
ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
WSLS
The Humble Hustle Company in Roanoke receives $5k donation from InFirst
ROANOKE, Va. – InFirst Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to The Humble Hustle Company in Roanoke, officials announced Thursday. The Humble Hustle Company connects diverse communities by creating innovative, inclusive spaces that inspire hope and promote giving, InFirst said. Recently, we’re told the company’s “Keep Giving Initiative” helped 2,900...
WSLS
Honoring a fallen hero, Roanoker cookbook signing and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. A memorial service for Big Island Firefighter Mel Nowlin will be held this afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Nowlin’s body was found in a pond on his property last week. He was a member of the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company since 2010. The service will be at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Bedford County.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 1. As of 4:06 p.m., the south right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp...
WSLS
Man arrested after armed robbery on Campbell Highway
Campbell County sheriff’s deputies say a man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Campbell Highway on Wednesday. Authorities say they responded to 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for the report of an armed robbery. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken at the time...
WSLS
Former owner of The Roanoker restaurant hosts cookbook signing
ROANOKE, Va. – Many are missing their favorite dishes from The Roanoker restaurant – that’s why they’re keeping the legacy of the Star City staple alive. On Friday afternoon, the owner and her daughter-in-law hosted a book signing for their new cookbook. ‘81 years of food...
WSLS
Halifax County man arrested after stealing two pickups, an ATV, police say
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County man has been arrested after a slew of crimes that started in Southside and spread into North Carolina, according to the South Boston Police Department. Authorities said that Allen Brandon, 27, of Halifax County was arrested on Thursday in Person County, North...
WSLS
988 reaches six months in service
ROANOKE, Va. – It has been six months since the nationwide launch of 988. The three-digit number replaced the previous number for the suicide hotline. Frontier Health, one of the call centers servicing Southwest Virginia, received double the volume of calls when the system first launched. Six months later and that volume is still 50% to 75% of what it was before the launch.
