ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training Act signed into law

By Mikayla Newton
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jX3w7_0k1VmCkO00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — From the fall of 2021 to the fall of 2022, 23 people were shot and killed by police in the state of Maryland. 5 of them were experiencing a mental health crisis. A new law is looking to prevent that from happening.

Congressman Trone’s (D-Md.) bipartisan Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on December 27. The legislation will better equip law enforcement officers to respond to mental and behavioral health crises and connect folks with the right resources and services to address their needs.

“As our nation faces worsening mental health and addiction crises, it’s crucial that public safety officers are equipped with the proper tools to safely and effectively respond to folks in crisis. The Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training Act, now signed into law, is a great first step toward ensuring that those in crisis can get the support they need,” said Congressman David Trone, co-chair of the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force.

$70 million in grant funding would pay for more training for law enforcement and help agencies develop new curricula for their staff.

“I like the fact that it has the DOJ creating the curriculum for us, so it’s not additional work for us and it’s giving us funding to both compensate outside instructors and bring them in or take our officers to other areas to get them the training,” said Lt. Kevin Meyer of the Frederick Police Department.

DC police chief calls gun violence ‘epidemic that is tearing life from our city,’ encourages people to work with MPD

Frederick City currently has a ‘crisis car’ that sends a car with mental health professionals and police officers to someone in the case of a mental health emergency, but FPD says this new law could expand on that.

Korey Shorb works for a sober living facility. He says many of his clients struggle with mental health issues, which are compounded by drug and alcohol use. He’s encouraged by the measure.

“You got a lot of people who have mental health issues, and they automatically either want to take them to jail, or they want to take him to the hospital and they don’t want to go to the hospital. I think it’s just important to educate them and teach them what it is and what it isn’t,” said Shorb.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 3

Guest
5d ago

Look for more police officers to be killed in 2023. Why? The decision to use deadly force must happen in less than a second and human reaction to any event can take up to 8 seconds; the decision to use force happens after the 8 seconds. That means the police will be trained to extend the 8 seconds allowing time to understand the consequences of using deadly force. That additional time will result in the police officer’s death. Democrats love criminals and believe they have rights when committing a crime. As long as we have these useless politicians in power crime will continue to rise.

Reply
2
Related
DC News Now

Traffic backed up after tractor-trailer fire on beltway

McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. Officials […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy