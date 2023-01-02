Read full article on original website
Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse
CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Hear what Hamlin said following a teammate's injury in November
Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and friend of Damar Hamlin, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss Hamlin's injury during an NFL game.
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses, goes into cardiac arrest
"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
NFL officially postpones play for remainder of MNF game after Damar Hamlin collapses on field
The NFL has made the right move and postponed the remainder of the Monday Night football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after 24-year old safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin was taken by Ambulance to UC Hospital shortly after. He was reported to have received CPR on the field.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin
Buffalo's 24-year-old safety was administered CPR and taken off the field by ambulance Monday night.
Donations to Bills' Damar Hamlin's Charity Skyrocket in Wake of Scary Collapse
NFL fans reacted with an outpouring of donations to the Bill's Chasing M's Foundation after he was taken by ambulance from Buffalo's Monday night game in Cincinnati.
NFL player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field and receiving CPR
Damar Hamlin, who plays safety for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, received CPR and was carted off the field in an ambulance on Monday night, after collapsing to the ground following a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.The hit came in the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati. Hamlin reportedly hit Higgins on a play, stood to his feet, then crumpled to the ground.First-responders rushed on field and administered CPR, before driving the injured safety away in an ambulance. “Have never seen what’s happening in this Bengals-Bills game,” sports journalist Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Player...
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
The Buffalo Bills safety was administered CPR and taken to a hospital, and the Bills-Bengals game subsequently was temporarily suspended.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Cardiac arrest results from electrical disturbances that cause the heart to suddenly stop beating properly. Hamlin suffered a cardiac
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
CHRIS PRONGER HAS A MESSAGE FOR BILLS SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN AFTER FREAK ACCIDENT
For any who missed it, during Monday Night Football Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground suddenly, sending a wave of fright around the sports community. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and intubated at the hospital, leading to the game's postponement. Athletes and other prominent...
Damar Hamlin update: Here's everything that's been reported on the Bills safety's condition
The world continues to hope and pray that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since Tuesday, there have been some updates about his condition as he’s still at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati,...
