Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene.

A public information officer is currently en route to provide more information about the investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.