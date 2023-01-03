ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham

By Monica Nakashima
CBS 42
CBS 42
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene.

A public information officer is currently en route to provide more information about the investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

CBS 42

