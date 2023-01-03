Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak
Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title.
Centre Daily
Saad goal streak reaches 4 as Greiss, Blues blank Wild 3-0
Brandon Saad extended his goal streak to a career-best four straight games, Brayden Schenn scored twice, and Thomas Greiss made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Sunday night. Saad also set up Schenn's insurance goal...
