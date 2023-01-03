Read full article on original website
Related
Woman stabbed during Quincy road rage incident
QUINCY, Mass — A woman was stabbed during a road rage incident in Quincy Saturday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Bay State Road for a road rage incident at approximately 4:50 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers...
GoLocalProv
Providence Police Seize Guns and Ammunition After SUV Crashes Into Cruiser
Providence Police seized several guns and ammunition on Saturday. The seizure took place after the suspect’s vehicle collided with a police cruiser. Shortly after noon on Saturday, police said they were on patrol in the area of Atwells Avenue and Manton Avenue when they observed a Silver Acura SUV speeding on Atwells.
Turnto10.com
Providence crash sends 6 to hospital, including infant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a driver faces pending charges after a crash that sent six people to the hospital, including one infant. The crash involved three cars and happened at Douglas Avenue and Chad Brown Street at about 8 p.m. on Saturday night. Providence police said...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro police tape off street in response to unspecified incident
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Attleboro police taped off School Street after an incident on Saturday night. An NBC 10 News crew saw evidence markers being placed as police secured the scene at about 10 p.m. Neighbors said they heard gunfire followed by a screeching car. By the time they...
Turnto10.com
Fire at former home of Cohasset woman reported missing ruled accidental
(WJAR) — The fire that broke out at the former home of a Cohasset woman reported missing on Friday was accidental, according to the State Police Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit and local investigators. Massachusetts State Police and Cohasset police searched the woods, a small stream, and a pool...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police make arrest after man allegedly threatens clerk, demands money and cigarettes
Fall River Police made an arrest Friday evening after a man allegedly made threats, demands, and caused damage. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Ruby’s Convenience Store, 1737 Bay Street, in response to a report of an armed robbery. During his investigation,...
fallriverreporter.com
Police issue warning as driver in Massachusetts arrested after driving on car rims
A police department in Massachusetts is warning drivers after an interesting drive that was taken recently. Last weekend the Whitman Police Department received a call for an erratic operator traveling northbound on Route 18. The vehicle was quickly located and stopped. The picture above shows the vehicle’s right front passenger...
Turnto10.com
Missing Cohasset woman's husband arrested amid investigation
The husband of Ana Walshe has been arrested amid an ongoing investigation into her disappearance. Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police have taken 46-year-old Brian Walshe into custody. He is charged with misleading a police investigation. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, police developed probable cause to believe that...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Issue Car Break-in Advisory
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued an advisory on Thursday warning residents of a recent increase in the number of cars break-ins. According to police, the increase in break-ins is happening in the areas of the city near Chatham Street, Pleasant Street and Chandler Street. Police say many of...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault
At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
Man arrested after 60-year-old woman wounded by shooting on MBTA bus
A 33-year-old man is now facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm) charge, along with other firearm-related charges. A 33-year-old man is facing charges after a 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus outside of Andrew Station last week. MBTA Transit Police arrested Dason Alves of...
At least 5 injured following crash in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPR) — At least five people were injured in a car crash in Providence Saturday night. The crash happened at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. around 8 p.m. Police on scene tell 12 News that three cars were involved in the crash. Police say one of cars was traveling […]
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Man for Questioning in Robbery
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to identify the man in the pictures above. Police seek the man for questioning in connection with a robbery at the 7-11 store on Park Avenue. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact police using one...
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for missing 15-year-old Boston girl
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 15-year-old Kiara Montalvo, who was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. at The Boston Arts Academy in Boston. Kiara is a Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs...
Turnto10.com
Bristol police identify driver of truck involved in hit-and-run
(WJAR) — Bristol Police Department said Tuesday it has identified the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run last week. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred on Bay View Ave on Friday. Surveillance footage shows a white Ford truck slam into a parked SUV before driving off towards Wood Street.
universalhub.com
Man had loaded AK47, handgun in Dorchester apartment when arrested on drug charges, police say
Boston Police report Distict C-6 (South Boston) drug-unit officers and FBI agents armed with three search warrants, raided an apartment at 15 Boyden St. on Friday and seized fentanyl, crack and meth along with an AK-47 loaded with 28 rounds and a firearm loaded with seven rounds. Kevin Wallace, 43,...
Turnto10.com
Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Johnston
(WJAR) — A pedestrian was hospitalized on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in Johnston. The Johnston Police Department responded to 654 Killingly St. at about 5:25 p.m. after a 79-year-old man was struck. Police later identified the man as Thomas Riley of Johnston. The man was transported...
Turnto10.com
Fire forces family of 7 out of Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A family of seven was displaced on Saturday following a house fire in Providence. The Red Cross is assisting the family, consisting of two adults and five children. Crews were called at about 9 a.m. for a report of a ceiling fire at a house...
