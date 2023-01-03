WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are investigating the report of a man trying to coerce to his vehicle a 13-year-old girl who was walking to school Thursday morning. The teen's mother told officers that her daughter was walking to school near Douglas and West Street at around 6:30 a.m. when a man in a blue or green sedan attempted to coerce her to get closer to his vehicle. The girl reportedly ignored the man and continued walking. She told her mother about the incident Thursday night.

