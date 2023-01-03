ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Centre Daily

Rams Defense Did Enough to Win vs. Seahawks?: Three Takeaways From Season Finale

The Los Angeles Rams season ended in similar disappointment on the road against their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. A game that came down to overtime after both teams failed to put together game-ending drives. Yet, a Baker Mayfield interception during the first possession of the extra period helped seal the deal for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Projected NWSL Top Pick Registers for Draft, Decommitting From Stanford

With less than a week to go before the 2023 NWSL draft, projected No. 1 pick Alyssa Thompson has officially become eligible to be selected after registering to join this year’s class. The decision, first reported Friday, also signals the 18-year-old U.S. women’s national team star’s intent to de-commit...
Centre Daily

Steelers Watt Brothers Honor J.J. Before Final Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will look forward to having their Watt brothers on the field in 2023, but the oldest, J.J., only has one more game left on his docket. Watt announced his retirement after the 2022 season, with Week 18 marking his final NFL game. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year will walk away after seven All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowl honors and being named the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 31-13 Win Over the Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 18 with a 13-3 record, already enjoying yet another successful season in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. Despite that, they still had plenty to play for against the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams closed out their 2022-23 regular season slates. It was abundantly...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Cowboys Quinn, Kellen Next? Payton, Harbaugh Meeting with Broncos

Sean Payton's people have whispered that he's not interested in the Denver Broncos. And Jim Harbaugh this week came right out and said he's planning on staying at the University of Michigan. Both were ... um ... fibbing. And what they actually decide to do figures to impact the Dallas...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Twitter Reacts to Lions Being Eliminated from Playoffs

The Detroit Lions 2022 season will officially end following the conclusion of their Week 18 contest against the Green Bay Packers. Heading into the regular season finale, the Lions needed some help from the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. "You get to go to Lambeau, historic Lambeau, where...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Dolphins and Complete AFC Playoff Picture

Things are very simple for the Miami Dolphins as they head into their regular season against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. They will make the playoffs if they defeat the Jets AND the New England Patriots lose against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in another 1 p.m. ET game.
Centre Daily

Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement About Bengals’ Championship Window

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is only thinking about one thing this time of year: championships. The 26-year-old made that clear following the Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens that clinched back-to-back AFC North titles for the first time in team history. Burrow was asked about the Bengals' championship window...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling

Former quarterback Bernie Kosar violated the league's gambling rules as a employee of the Cleveland Browns, forcing the team to fire him ahead of the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team released a statement explaining the situation. Kosar, in his capacity of the host of the Bernie Kosar...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Pacers

Spread: Pacers -5.5 3 Star play on the Pacers: The Hornets shocked everyone in their last time out by defeating the Bucks in blowout fashion and doing so from the opening tip. Although I'd like to believe Charlotte can use that as a momentum builder, I feel that game was more of an anomaly more than anything. Meanwhile, Indiana has been on a tear as of late winning five of the last six and winning by an average of 8.4 points per game. Lay the points.
CHARLOTTE, NC

