Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Centre Daily
Rams Defense Did Enough to Win vs. Seahawks?: Three Takeaways From Season Finale
The Los Angeles Rams season ended in similar disappointment on the road against their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. A game that came down to overtime after both teams failed to put together game-ending drives. Yet, a Baker Mayfield interception during the first possession of the extra period helped seal the deal for the Seahawks.
Centre Daily
Projected NWSL Top Pick Registers for Draft, Decommitting From Stanford
With less than a week to go before the 2023 NWSL draft, projected No. 1 pick Alyssa Thompson has officially become eligible to be selected after registering to join this year’s class. The decision, first reported Friday, also signals the 18-year-old U.S. women’s national team star’s intent to de-commit...
Centre Daily
Steelers Watt Brothers Honor J.J. Before Final Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will look forward to having their Watt brothers on the field in 2023, but the oldest, J.J., only has one more game left on his docket. Watt announced his retirement after the 2022 season, with Week 18 marking his final NFL game. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year will walk away after seven All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowl honors and being named the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year.
Centre Daily
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 31-13 Win Over the Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 18 with a 13-3 record, already enjoying yet another successful season in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. Despite that, they still had plenty to play for against the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams closed out their 2022-23 regular season slates. It was abundantly...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Quinn, Kellen Next? Payton, Harbaugh Meeting with Broncos
Sean Payton's people have whispered that he's not interested in the Denver Broncos. And Jim Harbaugh this week came right out and said he's planning on staying at the University of Michigan. Both were ... um ... fibbing. And what they actually decide to do figures to impact the Dallas...
Centre Daily
Twitter Reacts to Lions Being Eliminated from Playoffs
The Detroit Lions 2022 season will officially end following the conclusion of their Week 18 contest against the Green Bay Packers. Heading into the regular season finale, the Lions needed some help from the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. "You get to go to Lambeau, historic Lambeau, where...
Centre Daily
Dolphins and Complete AFC Playoff Picture
Things are very simple for the Miami Dolphins as they head into their regular season against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. They will make the playoffs if they defeat the Jets AND the New England Patriots lose against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in another 1 p.m. ET game.
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement About Bengals’ Championship Window
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is only thinking about one thing this time of year: championships. The 26-year-old made that clear following the Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens that clinched back-to-back AFC North titles for the first time in team history. Burrow was asked about the Bengals' championship window...
Centre Daily
Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling
Former quarterback Bernie Kosar violated the league's gambling rules as a employee of the Cleveland Browns, forcing the team to fire him ahead of the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team released a statement explaining the situation. Kosar, in his capacity of the host of the Bernie Kosar...
Centre Daily
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Pacers
Spread: Pacers -5.5 3 Star play on the Pacers: The Hornets shocked everyone in their last time out by defeating the Bucks in blowout fashion and doing so from the opening tip. Although I'd like to believe Charlotte can use that as a momentum builder, I feel that game was more of an anomaly more than anything. Meanwhile, Indiana has been on a tear as of late winning five of the last six and winning by an average of 8.4 points per game. Lay the points.
