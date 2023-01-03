Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Providence crash sends 6 to hospital, including infant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a driver faces pending charges after a crash that sent six people to the hospital, including one infant. The crash involved three cars and happened at Douglas Avenue and Chad Brown Street at about 8 p.m. on Saturday night. Providence police said...
Turnto10.com
White nationalist flyers found in Providence neighborhood
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — About two dozen white nationalist flyers were found in a neighborhood on the East Side of Providence Friday morning. Deborah Carr said she was walking her dog when she noticed the flyers in plastic bags on her block. "The initial reaction was anger," she said....
Turnto10.com
Fire forces family of 7 out of Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A family of seven was displaced on Saturday following a house fire in Providence. The Red Cross is assisting the family, consisting of two adults and five children. Crews were called at about 9 a.m. for a report of a ceiling fire at a house...
Turnto10.com
Seekonk puts police chief on leave
Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of forcefully exposing himself to child in Warwick Mall restroom
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man is facing charges after allegedly forcefully exposing himself to a child in a Warwick Mall restroom. The Warwick Police Department said that on Dec. 7, officers responded to the mall after getting a report about a sexual assault. A boy reported that...
Turnto10.com
Fire rips through garage in Somerset
SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire broke out at a garage on Chace Street in Somerset early Saturday morning. Crews were called just after midnight. An NBC 10 News crew observed heavy damage to the garage and a vehicle. Fire Chief Jamison Barros said items inside the garage weren't...
Turnto10.com
Missing Cohasset woman's husband arrested amid investigation
The husband of Ana Walshe has been arrested amid an ongoing investigation into her disappearance. Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police have taken 46-year-old Brian Walshe into custody. He is charged with misleading a police investigation. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, police developed probable cause to believe that...
Turnto10.com
Bus carrying Prout School basketball players crashes in Charlestown
(WJAR) — A bus carrying members of the Prout School girl's basketball team went off the road Friday and crashed into a tree in Charlestown. Charlestown police said the accident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Kings Factory Road. According to police, the bus carried 10 to 11 people...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at former home of Cohasset woman reported missing
(WJAR) — Cohasset police are seeking the public's help in the search for a 39-year-old woman last seen early New Year's Day. According to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley, Ana Walshe was last seen at her Cohasset home around 4 or 5 a.m. on Sunday. According to a WBTS...
Turnto10.com
Police: Man shot in the arm in Woonsocket
(WJAR) — An investigation is underway in Woonsocket after police say a man was shot in the arm. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10 the man was shot in the arm and wrist in the area of Hamilton and Jackson Streets. The man showed up at Landmark...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro police tape off street in response to unspecified incident
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Attleboro police taped off School Street after an incident on Saturday night. An NBC 10 News crew saw evidence markers being placed as police secured the scene at about 10 p.m. Neighbors said they heard gunfire followed by a screeching car. By the time they...
Turnto10.com
Man seriously injured in Providence stabbing
(WJAR) — Providence police said a man was seriously injured in a stabbing early Friday morning. Police responded to 460 Smith Street where they discovered a 24-year-old man with an apparent stab wound. The victim told police he was stabbed down the street, pointing to a man on the...
Turnto10.com
Man hospitalized after shooting in Providence
(WJAR) — A man was hospitalized late Thursday night following a shooting in Providence. The Providence Police Department responded to a shooting on Reservoir Avenue just before midnight. Police say the male victim was shot in the stomach area. The injury is not considered life-threatening, according to police. Currently,...
Turnto10.com
Providence man sentenced to 40 years for shooting a police officer
(WJAR) — A Providence man will serve 40 years in prison for shooting a Providence police officer. Tyrone Robinson, 22, pleaded no contest to assault and gun charges in a shooting in a laundromat parking lot on Admiral Street in 2019. Prosecutors said two officers encountered Robinson sitting in...
Turnto10.com
Lifespan announces results of vaccine trial for aggressive brain cancer
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A novel vaccine is considered a breakthrough in the treatment of deadly brain tumor. Globally, about 330 patients were enrolled in a vaccine trial looking at DCVax-L. Seventeen patients were enrolled at the Lifespan Cancer Institute. Dr. Jay Sorgman, a gastroenterologist in Rhode Island, was...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island sees high rate of COVID-19 transmission
COVID-19 is on the rise across Southern New England. According to the latest CDC data, in Rhode Island, Providence, Kent & Newport Counties are now seeing a high rate of COVID transmission. Washington and Bristol Counties remain at a medium rate of transmission. Neighboring Bristol County, Massachusetts is also considered...
Turnto10.com
Parents voice concerns to Smiley at education session
In his first event since taking office, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley met with concerned parents about the state-run Providence Public Schools on Saturday. "I hope it's viewed as a statement of priorities that my first event as mayor is an education session because it is in fact, not just my top priority, but our city's top priority," Smiley said. "We really need community support in order to effectuate change in our schools. And so, my hope today, and I'm really optimistic from the turnout that I've seen today, is that we could reignite and re-inspire parents."
Turnto10.com
Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Johnston
(WJAR) — A pedestrian was hospitalized on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in Johnston. The Johnston Police Department responded to 654 Killingly St. at about 5:25 p.m. after a 79-year-old man was struck. Police later identified the man as Thomas Riley of Johnston. The man was transported...
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown interim superintendent submits resignation after 2 months
The interim superintendent of North Kingstown schools is resigning. Judy Paolucci, who took the job in November, cites a lack of support from the school committee. “My knowledge and experience has not been valued, nor has the School Committee been a partner in the work that is necessary to move this district forward to regain its reputation and standing,” she said in her resignation letter to the committee.
Turnto10.com
Lithium Ion batteries blamed for 3-alarm house fire
Brockton, M.A. (WJAR) — Brockton's Fire Chief says lithium-ion batteries are to blame for an overnight house fire. The fire happened at a home on Bartlett Street. Chief Brian Nardelli says the batteries kept re-igniting creating more hot spots. It was labeled a three-alarm fire. No injuries were reported...
