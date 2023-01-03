Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
FOX 28 Spokane
Vegas high school flag football player dies after collapsing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 16-year-old high school student-athlete died after suffering a medical emergency and collapsing during a varsity flag football game at her school. The Clark County coroner identified the girl as Ashari Hughes and reported Friday that a determination of her cause and manner of death was pending. The principal at Desert Oasis High School says staff members immediately began providing medical aid when Hughes collapsed during Thursday’s home game against Valley High. The death in Las Vegas came just days after NFL player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest before being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is recovering at a hospital in Cincinnati.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bills’ Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. He tweeted about the shirts after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23 Sunday in their first game since Hamlin’s health scare. His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin’s hands forming a heart and “Did We Win?” in big print. Hamlin’s first question after he awoke Thursday was whether the Bills had beaten the Cincinnati Bengals in the game when he collapsed on the field. Fans have already contributed over $8.5 million to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation as of Sunday evening.
Cause of death for man who fell from Pittsburgh Steelers stadium revealed
The Medical Examiner’s office has revealed the cause of death for a man that fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. Dalton Keane, 27, died from multiple blunt force injuries of head, trunk and extremities due to falling. After an investigation, Keane’s death was ruled accidental. Keane was a father of one.
Comments / 0