State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

WATCH: PSU Football LB Dom DeLuca Awarded Scholarship

After Penn State football beat Utah in Monday’s Rose Bowl, PSU OL Bryce Effner yelled three words to LB Dom DeLuca as the two celebrated: “You’re on scholarship!”. The next day, word for our that DeLuca was, indeed, on scholarship. Now, the video of the moment where...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU DE Adisa Isaac Returning in 2023

PSU DE Adisa Isaac is returning to school for the 2023 season, he announced via Twitter Sunday night. Isaac finished the 2022 season with 28 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks, playing a big role in what was a successful first Penn State defense for coordinator Manny Diaz.
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU Wrestling Downs Wisconsin 28-11, in Return to Mat

After a two-week holiday break, Penn State wrestling got a 30-10 takedown advantage in a 28-11 victory on the road at Wisconsin on Friday night. The biggest win of the night came at 157 pounds as Levi Haines started in place of Terrell Barraclough. Haines earned a 16-6 major decision over 16th-ranked Garrett Model to put the Nittany Lions up 12-8 at intermission.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

