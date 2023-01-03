Read full article on original website
PSU Football No. 7 in Brett McMurphy’s ‘Ridiculously-Way-Too-Early’ Rankings
PSU Football is No. 7 in College Football Insider Brett McMurphy’s “ridiculously-way-too-early” top 25 rankings. McMurphy, an insider for the Action Network, has Penn State just outside the top five but behind two Big Ten East schools. McMurphy’s rankings have PSU football behind Michigan (No. 3) and...
WATCH: PSU Football LB Dom DeLuca Awarded Scholarship
After Penn State football beat Utah in Monday’s Rose Bowl, PSU OL Bryce Effner yelled three words to LB Dom DeLuca as the two celebrated: “You’re on scholarship!”. The next day, word for our that DeLuca was, indeed, on scholarship. Now, the video of the moment where...
PSU DE Adisa Isaac Returning in 2023
PSU DE Adisa Isaac is returning to school for the 2023 season, he announced via Twitter Sunday night. Isaac finished the 2022 season with 28 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks, playing a big role in what was a successful first Penn State defense for coordinator Manny Diaz.
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Purdue Men’s Basketball at The Palestra
Penn State men’s basketball has a big chance to make a statement Sunday night when it takes on the No. 1 team in the country, Purdue, at the “Cathedral of College Basketball.” Here are five things to know. THE PALESTRA. The most unique thing about this game...
‘He’s Nasty’: PSU HC Micah Shrewsberry Discusses Purdue Star, Ex-Pupil Zach Edey
Everybody knows Purdue big man Zach Edey is tall, and that naturally includes PSU HC Micah Shrewsberry. “Big deal.” Some may respond. Indeed, plenty of basketball players are tall. But hardly any are 7-foot-4, and not many are capable of averaging more than 21 points and 13 rebounds through...
Penn State Men’s Basketball No. 10 Seed in Michael DeCourcy’s Bracket Forecast
Penn State men’s basketball is in the NCAA Tournament for now, according to college basketball Michael DeCourcy’s bracket forecast. DeCourcy has Penn State as a No. 10 seed in the East Region, marching up with coach John Calipari and No. 7 Kentucky. Penn State is currently 11-4 overall...
PSU Wrestling Downs Wisconsin 28-11, in Return to Mat
After a two-week holiday break, Penn State wrestling got a 30-10 takedown advantage in a 28-11 victory on the road at Wisconsin on Friday night. The biggest win of the night came at 157 pounds as Levi Haines started in place of Terrell Barraclough. Haines earned a 16-6 major decision over 16th-ranked Garrett Model to put the Nittany Lions up 12-8 at intermission.
