Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - President Joe Biden has approved three bills that will improve access to water for three tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought. One of the measures that Biden signed on Jan. 5 settles longstanding water rights claims for the Hualapai Tribe, whose reservation borders a 100-mile (161-kilometer) stretch of the Colorado River as it runs through the Grand Canyon. Hualapai will have the right to divert up to 3,414 acre-feet of water per year, along with the ability to lease it within Arizona.
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho murder victims' surviving female roommate likely didn't call for help after coming face-to-face with accused killer Bryan Kohberger because she may have been paralyzed by fear and confusion, experts told Fox News Digital. The roommate — one of two who survived the attack — faced...
Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive orders on homelessness and elections
One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
New Arizona law allows some people to have their criminal records sealed
PHOENIX - A new Arizona law allows some people in the state to get their criminal records sealed, if they meet certain requirements. "This allows them a second chance, a second chance at life, a second change to be able to get a job, be able to get employment, and not having this be held over their heads for the rest of their lives," said attorney Ben Taylor.
Arizonans can now apply to seal their criminal records
With the start of a new year, some Arizonans can benefit from a new law that will allow them to get a second chance at life. However, there are some conditions. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
