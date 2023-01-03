Whether they like it or not, the Seattle Seahawks have to watch as their playoff hopes hang in the hands of the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. Of course, the Seahawks will need to get a win over the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field a few hours beforehand to give the Lions' meeting with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field any meaning for Seattle. A Detroit win or tie against Green Bay is what the Seahawks need.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO