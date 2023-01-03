Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
The new AFC playoff format is wild. Here’s why the Chiefs should be happy with it
The NFL leaders got creative. They even got a little confusing. But in the end, they got it right. Well, there were no right answers, not entirely, but the league found a solution that is perhaps ... the least wrong?. None among the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals should be completely...
Playoff-Ready? Dak Sloppy Cowboys at Commanders: Halftime
Behind Sam Howell's first career touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin and a pick-six for Kendall Fuller, the Washington Commanders lead the Dallas Cowboys 13-6 at halftime of the two sides' respective regular season finales. The playoff-bound Cowboys, who will end up in the fifth seed and top NFC Wild Card...
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Passes Russell Wilson as Passing Leader
With a 32-yard completion to tight end Colby Parkinson in the fourth quarter of Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith became the franchise's single-season passing leader. He passed Russell Wilson's previous mark of 4,219 yards set back in 2016. It certainty helps that...
Seahawks Focused on ‘Nothing’ in Packers vs. Lions; Hard to Believe?
Whether they like it or not, the Seattle Seahawks have to watch as their playoff hopes hang in the hands of the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. Of course, the Seahawks will need to get a win over the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field a few hours beforehand to give the Lions' meeting with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field any meaning for Seattle. A Detroit win or tie against Green Bay is what the Seahawks need.
Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 18
The Lions (8-8) travel to Lambeau Field this week for a must-see matchup with the Green Bay Packers (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. If the L.A. Rams upset the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the day Sunday, the aforementioned regular season finale between the Lions and the Packers becomes a play-in game to the playoffs for Detroit.
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were leading by two scores with under four minutes left to play against the Cleveland Browns. They needed a win and losses from the Dolphins and Patriots to earn a playoff berth. New England was trailing by double-digits late as well, but Miami was playing the Jets to a 6-6 stalemate.
49ers 38, Cardinals 13: Grades
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just beat the Arizona Cardinals 38-13, won their 10th game in a row and secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Here are the 49ers' grades for this performance. BROCK PURDY: A. He faced much more pressure than usual -- he got sacked...
Twitter Reacts to Lions Being Eliminated from Playoffs
The Detroit Lions 2022 season will officially end following the conclusion of their Week 18 contest against the Green Bay Packers. Heading into the regular season finale, the Lions needed some help from the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. "You get to go to Lambeau, historic Lambeau, where...
Texans, Eagles’ Gannon Have ‘Mutual Interest’ If HC Job Opens Up, per Report
Texans head coach Lovie Smith’s job security is in doubt ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts, and Houston already may be eyeing his replacement. Texans reporter Aaron Wilson reports Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a name to watch if the Texans choose to make a change.
Vikings Remain No. 3 Seed in NFC Playoffs, Will Host Giants in Wild Card Round
The Vikings did their part. The Cardinals, unsurprisingly, did not. Minnesota needed a win over Chicago and a Cardinals upset over the 49ers to pass San Francisco for the No. 2 seed in the NFC on Sunday. The Vikings won their game, but as expected, the 49ers routed the Cardinals for their tenth consecutive win. That means the 49ers, by virtue of a conference record tiebreaker, have clinched the No. 2 seed in the conference.
Doug Pederson’s Crystal Ball Becomes Defining Moment in Shad Khan’s Jaguars Ownership
When Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan exited the locker room late Saturday night, AFC South champion game ball in hand, there was more than a sense of excitement and joy inside the hallways of TIAA Bank Field. There was a feeling of triumph. Of a hard job done right. To...
Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame
Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed
CINCINNATI — The AFC Playoffs just got finalized. Cincinnati's win over Baltimore, the Dolphins' win over New York, and the Bills' win over New England cemented all of the matchups during Week 18. The field is laid out below:. 1. Kansas City. 2. Buffalo. 3. Cincinnati. 4. Jacksonville. 5....
Romello Edwards Enters Transfer Portal
The offseason is officially underway for Tennessee football. The Volunteers have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Volunteer Country has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
Kirby Smart Updates Injury Report Prior to National Championship vs TCU
The University of Georgia football program is on the precipice of College Football history this weekend in Los Angeles. Attempting to repeat as national champs for the first time in the sport in over a decade, Kirby Smart and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs look to become the first and only team to repeat as champions in the college football playoff era.
James Jones: ‘Everybody’s In Trouble’ If Packers Get to Playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The 2010 Green Bay Packers won their last two regular-season games to get into the playoffs as the bottom seed in the NFC. They marched all the way to victory in the Super Bowl. “I remember … getting off the bus and we were like,...
Oshae Brissett has contract become fully guaranteed, not waived by Indiana Pacers before deadline
In a no-brainer of a move, the Indiana Pacers held on to young forward Oshae Brissett on Saturday, meaning his contract is now fully guaranteed for the rest of the season. Had the Pacers decided to move on from Brissett, they could have waived him on Saturday before 5 pm Eastern Time for some cap relief and to free up a roster spot. But there is no better use of money or roster space than a young, talented forward like Brissett. It was clear that he was going to stick with the Pacers.
