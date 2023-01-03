Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Army hockey player suffers ‘severe’ injury after skate cuts neck. ‘Tragedy was avoided’
An Army hockey player at West Point suffered a traumatic injury in the rink after his neck was sliced by an ice skate, officials say. The player, a student at the United States Military Academy in New York, sustained a “severe” neck laceration after a skate inadvertently struck his neck during a game in Connecticut, Army Hockey stated in a Jan. 6 news release.
