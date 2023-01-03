ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meeker, OK

Oklahoma Dancer Overcomes 16 Surgeries At Only 11-Years-Old

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5LSY_0k1Vl4o200

One girl from Meeker, Oklahoma, is overcoming the odds. She had a less than 10 percent chance to live, but she's come a long way.

“It was very scary,” said 11-year-old Mattie Hurley, who has overcome a long list of childhood health problems.

Anyone looking at her now wouldn’t know the pain Mattie has felt.

“We found out she had a birth defect called a congenital diaphragmatic hernia,” said Kacy Hurley, Mattie’s mom.

Mattie’s been beating the odds since birth. It was a less than a 50 percent survival chance.

“Her right lung didn’t develop at all,” Kacy said. “Her right lung didn’t develop fully.”

After Mattie was born, her odds fell to 10 percent. Mattie’s had surgery 16 times since then.

“That’s a lot for an 11-year-old,” Kacy said.

Yet she finds herself at Grace Dance Center in Shawnee doing what she loves – dancing.

“The studio personally is like a second home to me,” Mattie said.

It was most recent surgery that had a profound impact, Mattie’s dad Jeremy said.

“She woke up saying she could actually breathe,” Jeremy Hurley said.

Mattie came down with pneumonia right before her Christmas recital in December. Her quick recovery allowed her to perform.

“She danced the entire show,” Kacy said.

Mattie danced again, one day after leaving the emergency room.

“It was amazing honestly,” Mattie said.

Kacy takes in every moment she can. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude every time I see her dance because I remember the doctor saying, ‘I don’t have any more tricks up my sleeve and she’s not gonna make it,'” she said.

Mattie teaches others, including her coach Emily Nickerson.

“They as a family have made me not just a better dancer, dance teacher, but a better person,” Nickerson said.

Scars show where Mattie has been, but they’re also a sign of what’s possible.

“She’s my entire world,” Kacy said.

The Hurley family has a GoFundMe page set up to help with medical costs. Counting this year and what is needed in 2023, the out-of-pocket costs for the Hurley family are close to $65,000.

Anyone interested in helping the Hurleys can visit Keep Mattie Dancing

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
ADA, OK
KOCO

Fatal hit-and-run leaves woman dead in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A fatal hit-and-run left a woman dead in Oklahoma City. Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene at Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard where a woman had been hit by a car. OKCPD told KOCO 5 multiple cars struck a woman and she was hit multiple times.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman

12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and Highway 152...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Mother On Life Support Delivers Baby After Crash Near Ada

A 28-year-old woman delivered a baby and is on life support following a crash in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 3 near Ada, Okla. A vehicle driven by Henry Nwajagu, 36, was traveling eastbound on the highway...
ADA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy