Oklahoma Dancer Overcomes 16 Surgeries At Only 11-Years-Old

One girl from Meeker, Oklahoma, is overcoming the odds. She had a less than 10 percent chance to live, but she's come a long way.

“It was very scary,” said 11-year-old Mattie Hurley, who has overcome a long list of childhood health problems.

Anyone looking at her now wouldn’t know the pain Mattie has felt.

“We found out she had a birth defect called a congenital diaphragmatic hernia,” said Kacy Hurley, Mattie’s mom.

Mattie’s been beating the odds since birth. It was a less than a 50 percent survival chance.

“Her right lung didn’t develop at all,” Kacy said. “Her right lung didn’t develop fully.”

After Mattie was born, her odds fell to 10 percent. Mattie’s had surgery 16 times since then.

“That’s a lot for an 11-year-old,” Kacy said.

Yet she finds herself at Grace Dance Center in Shawnee doing what she loves – dancing.

“The studio personally is like a second home to me,” Mattie said.

It was most recent surgery that had a profound impact, Mattie’s dad Jeremy said.

“She woke up saying she could actually breathe,” Jeremy Hurley said.

Mattie came down with pneumonia right before her Christmas recital in December. Her quick recovery allowed her to perform.

“She danced the entire show,” Kacy said.

Mattie danced again, one day after leaving the emergency room.

“It was amazing honestly,” Mattie said.

Kacy takes in every moment she can. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude every time I see her dance because I remember the doctor saying, ‘I don’t have any more tricks up my sleeve and she’s not gonna make it,'” she said.

Mattie teaches others, including her coach Emily Nickerson.

“They as a family have made me not just a better dancer, dance teacher, but a better person,” Nickerson said.

Scars show where Mattie has been, but they’re also a sign of what’s possible.

“She’s my entire world,” Kacy said.

The Hurley family has a GoFundMe page set up to help with medical costs. Counting this year and what is needed in 2023, the out-of-pocket costs for the Hurley family are close to $65,000.

Anyone interested in helping the Hurleys can visit Keep Mattie Dancing