ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio Monday weather forecast: Cloudy start, then sunshine

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio is settled firmly into the gloom of winter, so any talk of sunshine should be welcome. So it’s good to hear the skies will clear a bit on Monday afternoon and it will be relatively mild, with highs around 40 degrees. Winds will be around 6 to 10 mph. It will be partly cloudy overnight and lows will be around 30 degrees.
Cleveland.com

Where were all the Ohio windmills when power was needed? Not yet built.

In a state where the fruits of bribery have been accepted as fulfillment of public energy policy, we shouldn’t be surprised that the skunk cabbage of snark is accepted as informed citizen comment. Thomas Carlson suffered, as the rest of us did, through the “cold Christmas weekend,” and wants to know, in a Jan. 2 letter, “Where were all the windmills when power was needed?”
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo: $200 bonus bets wrap up NFL regular season

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest FanDuel Ohio promo unlocks a no-brainer $200 bonus offer for new Ohio customers. Click here to score the “bet...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Don’t drop the baby when you’re taking a swing at hotel management: Orange Police Blotter

Disturbance-unwanted guest, endangering children, disorderly conduct-drunkenness, warrant served: Orange Place. Police were called to Extended Stay North around 1:15 a.m. Jan. 3 on a report of parties fighting in a third-floor suite and arrived to find that it had moved down to the lobby, where the guests in question confronted the staff after being told they were no longer welcome at the hotel due to their conduct.
ORANGE, OH
Cleveland.com

DraftKings Ohio promo: score $200 bonus for NFL Week 18 late games

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bet on Sunday Night Football with the new DraftKings Ohio promo offer. Your first wager will result in an instant bonus....
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 in bonus bets for NFL Sunday

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best DraftKings Ohio promo code offer is bringing new bettors who place a $5 wager on any NFL Week 18...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Overnight nurse arrives to find no patient and an empty house: Russell Township police blotter

RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Assistance, Hill Drive:. After she was dropped off at a patient’s home 11:24 p.m. Jan. 1 for an overnight nursing shift, the nurse discovered the residents were not home and had forgot to cancel the appointment. She called dispatch and requested a ride to the police station to wait for someone to return to give her a ride back to her home. An officer gave her a ride to the police station lobby to await her ride.
RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, OH
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio: bet $10, win $200 with Lions-Packers touchdown

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s a new, no-brainer way to enjoy BetMGM Ohio during NFL Week 18 Sunday Night Football. Click here to unlock the...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: $1,500 first bet on Caesars for SNF

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. First-time bettors throughout the Buckeye State can score $1,500 on the house for Sunday Night Football between the Lions and Packers...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Barstool Sportsbook promo: NFL sign up bonus, Ohio special offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When first-time customers click here to take advantage of our exclusive Barstool Sportsbook promo in Ohio and other states, they’ll unleash...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy