CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio is settled firmly into the gloom of winter, so any talk of sunshine should be welcome. So it’s good to hear the skies will clear a bit on Monday afternoon and it will be relatively mild, with highs around 40 degrees. Winds will be around 6 to 10 mph. It will be partly cloudy overnight and lows will be around 30 degrees.
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
In a state where the fruits of bribery have been accepted as fulfillment of public energy policy, we shouldn’t be surprised that the skunk cabbage of snark is accepted as informed citizen comment. Thomas Carlson suffered, as the rest of us did, through the “cold Christmas weekend,” and wants to know, in a Jan. 2 letter, “Where were all the windmills when power was needed?”
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We stayed mostly fairly close to home for our review this month, with beers coming from Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Delaware. We tried seven beers from different breweries. They range from a quartet of one brewery’s sours to IPAs and more. As usual, all should...
Disturbance-unwanted guest, endangering children, disorderly conduct-drunkenness, warrant served: Orange Place. Police were called to Extended Stay North around 1:15 a.m. Jan. 3 on a report of parties fighting in a third-floor suite and arrived to find that it had moved down to the lobby, where the guests in question confronted the staff after being told they were no longer welcome at the hotel due to their conduct.
RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Assistance, Hill Drive:. After she was dropped off at a patient’s home 11:24 p.m. Jan. 1 for an overnight nursing shift, the nurse discovered the residents were not home and had forgot to cancel the appointment. She called dispatch and requested a ride to the police station to wait for someone to return to give her a ride back to her home. An officer gave her a ride to the police station lobby to await her ride.
CLEVELAND -- Well … this is going to take some getting used to. “Betting changes everything about sports in Ohio,” said the headline in last Sunday’s Plain Dealer, over a story about the onset of legalized betting on sporting events in the Buckeye State. Will it ever...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation that broadly expands the ability to drill for oil and gas in state parks and also legally redefines natural gas as a source of “green energy.”. A 2011 state law gave state agencies the authority, if they choose, to lease out...
COLUMBUS, Ohio – GOP Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Friday that could raises taxes on affordable housing developments and block their owners from claiming certain tax credits. But he offered some hope to advocates as well with a promise to address affordable housing in his forthcoming two-year budget proposal.
