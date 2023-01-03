Cleveland County Jail Death Under Investigation, Family Searches For Answers

The family of a Cleveland County inmate who died last month is in search of answers, after she was found unresponsive in her cell.

Owner of a crisis management consulting firm, Stacy Shelton, is speaking on behalf of Kathryn Milano's family.

The family believes there were opportunities to get her the help she needed that could have prevented her death.

“I think they're in shock right now, and they're just taking it day by day to figure out what happened,” said Shelton.

Kathryn Milano, 66, was found unresponsive Dec. 20 inside the jail and rushed to Norman Regional.

"They were able to restart her heart, but she had no brain activity at that point,” said Shelton.

In a press release issued by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, a spokesperson said that in jail, Milano "suffered a medical emergency, related to pre-existing medical conditions," and died later that day at the hospital.

“She had a massive brain bleed, and it was so powerful that it actually collapsed her brain stem,” said Shelton.

Shelton confirmed Milano's health had been spiraling in the months leading up to her death.

In November, records showed she broke into a neighbor's home.

“She had no prior arrest record, this was strictly a mental health issue,” said Shelton.

With family unable to force Milano into a mental health facility on their own, they pleaded with the state and jail to get her the help she needed.

“They're watching a slow and very painful trajectory of a downward spiral of their loved one,” Shelton.

Then on Dec. 13, Milano appeared in court, where Shelton said Milano's family observed physical changes.

“Her eye was swollen shut, and the right side of her face was swollen and distorted,” Shelton.

Initially told an autopsy would be conducted, Shelton said they later learned that was no longer the case.

“Because of her history, the medical examiner did not feel it was necessary, and that the family could get one done, but it would be an upfront, $5,000 fee out of their pocket, and they could not do that,” Shelton.

Shelton said the family is not finger pointing, but instead wanted to ensure no one else endures what they have.

As of Monday night, the sheriff's office had not commented any further on Milano's death.