West Lafayette, IN

The Exponent

Deion Burks taken off field on stretcher

Deion Burks was discharged from the hospital, all medical scams were normal and he is feeling better, Purdue football shared in Twitter. Burks was taken off the field on a stretcher after getting injured late in Purdue's bowl game after he hit his head on the turf. The freshman...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

LSU defeats Purdue 63-7

LSU's offense posted seven unanswered touchdowns before Purdue finally found its way into the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Boilermakers (8-6, 6-3 Big Ten) fell 63-7 to the Tigers (10-4, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) in the Citrus Bowl on an 80 degree and cloudless Monday afternoon in Orlando.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Exponent

Purdue trails LSU 35-0 at half

LSU's offense posted five unanswered touchdowns while its defense kept Purdue from getting within 60 yards of the endzone until the last four minutes of the half. The Boilermakers averaged just under seven yards of progress on its first four drives and finally crossed midfield into Tigers territory on their fifth.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

2 charged with taking Purdue parking cash

Two men have been charged with conversion - and one of them also accused of lying to police - after accepting cash while parking cars on campus for a football game in November. Purdue moved to a cashless system last semester for all parking lots. A Purdue and an Indiana...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

3 charged in after-Christmas robbery scheme in West Point

Three men have been charged with nine felonies apiece after allegedly conspiring to rob a West Point man and whipping him with an electrical cord on the night of Dec. 26. Charges were filed Tuesday against Jacob Michael Loveall, 23, of Linden, Steven Michael Cox, 36, of Lafayette, and Joshua William Kochell, 45, of Lafayette.
WEST POINT, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
