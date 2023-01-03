ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

1/2/23 Rutgers, Caleb Furst, Ethan Morton, Zach Edey

 2 days ago
Caleb Furst celebrates with teammates Zach Edey and Ethan Morton in the second half. Furst had 7 points and 3 rebounds in Purdue's loss to Rutgers, 65-64.

Cam Spencer, a transfer from Loyola (Maryland), hit a game-winner for Rutgers (10-4, 2-1) wi…

The Exponent

UCLA adds RB Carson Steele from transfer portal

Former Ball State running back Carson Steele, who finished ninth in rushing yards in all of FBS last season, has committed to UCLA for the 2023 season. Steele earned first team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns over 12 games this past season for the Cardinals, who mustered a fourth-place finish in the MAC West. Steele has two years of eligibility remaining.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Exponent

Deion Burks taken off field on stretcher

Deion Burks was discharged from the hospital, all medical scams were normal and he is feeling better, Purdue football shared in Twitter. Burks was taken off the field on a stretcher after getting injured late in Purdue’s bowl game after he hit his head on the turf. The freshman...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

LSU defeats Purdue 63-7

LSU’s offense posted seven unanswered touchdowns before Purdue finally found its way into the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Boilermakers (8-6, 6-3 Big Ten) fell 63-7 to the Tigers (10-4, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) in the Citrus Bowl on an 80 degree and cloudless Monday afternoon in Orlando.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Tip Time Iowa Basketball Preview

INDIANA (10-3, 1-1) at IOWA (8-6, 0-3) TIME: 8:00 p.m. TV: FS1 – Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call. SERIES: Indiana holds a 106-80 advantage in the series, dating back to 1909. The two teams have split. the last eight overall meetings, dating back to 2018. The...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Exponent

Reports: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh drawing heavy NFL interest

At least three NFL teams have included Michigan's Jim Harbaugh on their list of head coach candidates in the upcoming hiring cycle, ESPN reported Monday. The Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers all are planning to discuss their vacancy with Harbaugh, according to the report. NFL Network reported Sunday...
DENVER, CO
The Exponent

Clemson DL Bryan Bresee enters NFL draft

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Bresee, a junior and former five-star recruit, is projected as a first-round pick by Field Level Media. "It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL," Bresee said. "After much thought and many...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, January 4

We begin with online coverage of the Indiana men's basketball and football programs:. Tom Allen talks offseason quarterback plans: Peegs.com. Here are some Big Ten and national stories on college football and basketball:. 90-team NCAA Tournament on the table: USA Today. Saying goodbye to the traditional Rose Bowl: CBS Sports.
WISCONSIN STATE
