1/2/23 Rutgers, Fletcher Loyer

Related
CBS Sports
How to watch Rutgers vs. Maryland: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Maryland Terrapins and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jersey Mike's Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with RU winning the first 70-59 on the road and Maryland taking the second 68-60.
Reports: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh drawing heavy NFL interest
At least three NFL teams have included Michigan's Jim Harbaugh on their list of head coach candidates in the upcoming hiring cycle, ESPN reported Monday. The Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers all are planning to discuss their vacancy with Harbaugh, according to the report. NFL Network reported Sunday...
UCLA adds RB Carson Steele from transfer portal
Former Ball State running back Carson Steele, who finished ninth in rushing yards in all of FBS last season, has committed to UCLA for the 2023 season. Steele earned first team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns over 12 games this past season for the Cardinals, who mustered a fourth-place finish in the MAC West. Steele has two years of eligibility remaining.
Alabama K Will Reichard changes mind, to return in 2023
Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced Tuesday that he will return to the Crimson Tide for one more season rather than enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Reichard had previously accepted an invite to play at the Senior Bowl, an indication he was going pro after four seasons at Alabama. The kicker...
Bears' Justin Fields out, Nathan Peterman to start vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears will turn to Nathan Peterman to start the team's season finale this weekend with fellow quarterback Justin Fields nursing a sore hip, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday. "Justin Fields came in on Monday morning with a sore hip, which many times happens to players when they come...
Piscataway over Monroe - Boys basketball recap
Jonathan Carman tallied 24 points to lead Piscataway to a 42-38 win over Monroe, in Monroe. Monroe (1-6) held a 22-17 lead at the half, but the Chiefs (3-5) took control o the game with a 13-3 third-quarter run. Mark Laughery led the Falcons with 10 points. The N.J. High...
Clemson DL Bryan Bresee enters NFL draft
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Bresee, a junior and former five-star recruit, is projected as a first-round pick by Field Level Media. "It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL," Bresee said. "After much thought and many...
Bryce Young, Will Anderson among Alabama trio NFL-bound
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and running back Jahmyr Gibbs all declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Young and Anderson are expected to be top-five picks, with Young likely to go No. 1 overall if the Houston Texans earn the first pick. Gibbs projects to be a late first-round pick.
Wrestling: No. 10 Phillipsburg dominates Bridgewater-Raritan
Phillipsburg, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, closed out with six straight wins in a 56-12 one-sided win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Phillipsburg. Phillipsburg (2-0) never trailed in the match. The closest the score got was when Bridgewater-Raritan tied the match at 9-9 but only picked up one more bout win from there.
Boys Ice Hockey: Wayne Hills defeats West Milford-Pequannock to break six game winless streak
Wayne Hills broke a six game winless streak with a 5-2 victory over West Milford-Pequannock at the Ice Vault, in Wayne. In its previous six games Wayne Hills (3-5-1) had lost five times and tied once while averaging just two goals a game in the process. On Monday it scored two goals in each of the second and third periods on its way to a victory.
The Exponent
West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.https://www.purdueexponent.org/
Comments / 0