Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
fox32chicago.com
Woman last seen over 3 months ago reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old woman was reported missing from Chicago's West Side on Saturday. Police say Gabrielle Yohey was last seen on Sept. 17, 2022 near Roosevelt Road and Central Avenue in Lawndale. She is a white woman, 5'10 tall, about 150 lbs. with green eyes and brown hair. Yohey...
fox32chicago.com
Dozens of Chicago firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Side
Dozens of Chicago firefighters responded to a fire on the South Side on Saturday night. The fire started in an apartment building at 81st and Drexel around 7 p.m. Residents hustled outside and firefighters searched to make sure the building was completely evacuated. No one was hurt. Nate Rodgers reports.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn residents of Englewood about overnight carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Englewood about two recent carjackings. Police said in the two incidents, the carjacker walks up to the victim, pulls out a handgun and demands the victim hand over their car keys. The two carjackings happened:. On 7100 block of South Paulina on...
fox32chicago.com
Man shows up to Chicago hospital with 4 gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man showed up to a Chicago-area hospital with four gunshot wounds Sunday morning. Police say the victim arrived at Stroger Hospital around 2 a.m. in good condition. He had suffered four gunshot wounds to the middle of the torso. Police say he was very uncooperative and...
fox32chicago.com
Central Illinois man charged with fatal stabbing in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A Peoria man was charged in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood last month. Chicago police arrested Eddie Cerantes, 38, in the 700 block of West Loucks Avenue in Peoria on Friday. He was identified as the offender who stabbed and killed a...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago marine unit pulls body from Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - A Chicago marine unit pulled a body from Lake Michigan on Sunday. The body was spotted in the water near the 100 block of North Lake Shore around 12:15 p.m. The person has not been identified.
fox32chicago.com
Elderly man reported missing from Chicago's Little Village: police
CHICAGO - An elderly man was reported missing from Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Saturday. Police say Jerome Weismantel, 78, went missing from the area of 2600 West 21st Street. The last known contact with him was in July 2022. Weismantel is a white man, 6'3 tall, about 150 lbs....
fox32chicago.com
2 teens shot, 1 fatally, near gas station on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Two teens were shot near a gas station on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. At about 4:09 p.m., two teens were in the 600 block of South Independence when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and...
fox32chicago.com
Person arrested after stabbing man in neck during argument on NW Side: police
CHICAGO - One person is in custody after stabbing a man in the neck on Chicago's Northwest Side Sunday morning. Police say a 50-year-old man was in an argument on the street in the 4400 block of North Drake Street in Albany Park around 1:03 a.m. when a known offender stabbed him on the left side of the neck.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot during gathering inside Englewood home
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in Chicago's Englewood area Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gathering inside a home in the 5600 block of South Throop Street around 9:07 p.m. when a man inside the home shot at the victim once using a handgun.
fox32chicago.com
Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Woman admits to shooting man in both legs on SW Side
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning after admitting to police that she shot a man. Police say the offender was in a vehicle with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 12:10 a.m. when she shot the man in both legs.
fox32chicago.com
Teen wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m. when a black Kia pulled next to the car and someone shot multiple times.
fox32chicago.com
Firefighters rescue 2 dogs from house fire in Chicago suburbs
CHICAGO - Streamwood firefighters rescued two dogs trapped inside a house during a fire in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago early Sunday. The Streamwood Fire Department responded to a garage fire in the 1200 block of Gulf Keys Road around 1:50 a.m. The garage was attached to a two-story home....
fox32chicago.com
Free medical clinic to be held on Chicago's South Side on Sunday
CHICAGO - A free medical clinic will be held on Sunday in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The clinic will be hosted by the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and Project H.O.O.D. at New Beginnings Church, 6620 South King Drive. You can register for an appointment on the New Beginnings...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead inside car in Joliet, toddler unharmed in backseat: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old woman was found dead inside a car in Joliet on Sunday morning. Police also found a 2-year-old girl unharmed in the backseat. Joliet police responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street around 12:31 a.m. and found the victim.
fox32chicago.com
Soldier Field reimagined: Developer releases video of proposed redevelopment
CHICAGO - Soldier Field has been the home of the Bears for decades and a landmark since the late 80s — now a developer wants to transition the space into the modern era. Landmark Development released a video on Sunday providing a virtual tour of what Soldier Field could look like after a complete remodel.
fox32chicago.com
Pharthania Dukes murder: New push to find killer who struck in Chicago almost a year ago
CHICAGO - There's a new push to find whoever killed a Chicago woman almost one year ago. Pharthania Dukes, 32, was stabbed to death on Jan. 31, 2022, on South State Street near Archer on the Near South Side. On Saturday, volunteers handed out flyers in the neighborhood asking for...
fox32chicago.com
Driver wanted after dragging man 6 blocks in deadly South Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month on the South Side. Two pedestrians were walking eastbound on 95th Street at Ashland Avenue in Brainerd on Dec. 29 around 6:20 p.m. when a driver in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox struck them, according to police.
Comments / 1