ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dozens of Chicago firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Side

Dozens of Chicago firefighters responded to a fire on the South Side on Saturday night. The fire started in an apartment building at 81st and Drexel around 7 p.m. Residents hustled outside and firefighters searched to make sure the building was completely evacuated. No one was hurt. Nate Rodgers reports.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents of Englewood about overnight carjackings

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Englewood about two recent carjackings. Police said in the two incidents, the carjacker walks up to the victim, pulls out a handgun and demands the victim hand over their car keys. The two carjackings happened:. On 7100 block of South Paulina on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shows up to Chicago hospital with 4 gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man showed up to a Chicago-area hospital with four gunshot wounds Sunday morning. Police say the victim arrived at Stroger Hospital around 2 a.m. in good condition. He had suffered four gunshot wounds to the middle of the torso. Police say he was very uncooperative and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Central Illinois man charged with fatal stabbing in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - A Peoria man was charged in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood last month. Chicago police arrested Eddie Cerantes, 38, in the 700 block of West Loucks Avenue in Peoria on Friday. He was identified as the offender who stabbed and killed a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago marine unit pulls body from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - A Chicago marine unit pulled a body from Lake Michigan on Sunday. The body was spotted in the water near the 100 block of North Lake Shore around 12:15 p.m. The person has not been identified.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Elderly man reported missing from Chicago's Little Village: police

CHICAGO - An elderly man was reported missing from Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Saturday. Police say Jerome Weismantel, 78, went missing from the area of 2600 West 21st Street. The last known contact with him was in July 2022. Weismantel is a white man, 6'3 tall, about 150 lbs....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teens shot, 1 fatally, near gas station on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Two teens were shot near a gas station on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. At about 4:09 p.m., two teens were in the 600 block of South Independence when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot during gathering inside Englewood home

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in Chicago's Englewood area Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gathering inside a home in the 5600 block of South Throop Street around 9:07 p.m. when a man inside the home shot at the victim once using a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman admits to shooting man in both legs on SW Side

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning after admitting to police that she shot a man. Police say the offender was in a vehicle with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 12:10 a.m. when she shot the man in both legs.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m. when a black Kia pulled next to the car and someone shot multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Firefighters rescue 2 dogs from house fire in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO - Streamwood firefighters rescued two dogs trapped inside a house during a fire in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago early Sunday. The Streamwood Fire Department responded to a garage fire in the 1200 block of Gulf Keys Road around 1:50 a.m. The garage was attached to a two-story home....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Free medical clinic to be held on Chicago's South Side on Sunday

CHICAGO - A free medical clinic will be held on Sunday in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The clinic will be hosted by the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and Project H.O.O.D. at New Beginnings Church, 6620 South King Drive. You can register for an appointment on the New Beginnings...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Soldier Field reimagined: Developer releases video of proposed redevelopment

CHICAGO - Soldier Field has been the home of the Bears for decades and a landmark since the late 80s — now a developer wants to transition the space into the modern era. Landmark Development released a video on Sunday providing a virtual tour of what Soldier Field could look like after a complete remodel.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver wanted after dragging man 6 blocks in deadly South Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month on the South Side. Two pedestrians were walking eastbound on 95th Street at Ashland Avenue in Brainerd on Dec. 29 around 6:20 p.m. when a driver in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox struck them, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy