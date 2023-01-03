ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

How to donate to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s charity

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYTYn_0k1VjSRj00

CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin has a charity set up to help children impacted by the pandemic.

People can donate to Damar Hamlin’s charity here.

The charity’s original goal was set at $2,500, and has since greatly exceeded it.

>>Damar Hamlin’s agent urges prayers for ‘Damar and his family’

“This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 100% of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need.”

Monday night Hamiln collapsed after trying to tackle Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of the game, according to our news partner WCPO.

Medical staff immediately began providing aid as an ambulance drove onto the field, and broadcasters reported that medics were doing CPR, WCPO reported.

Damar Hamlin’s marketing rep, Jordan Rooney has provided an update, according to WCPO.

“His vitals are back to normal, and they have put him sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we them.”

We will continue to provide updates on Hamiln’s condition.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

Hamlin's recovery continues, still in critical condition

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily...
WHIO Dayton

Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. "We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. "I want to give...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Bills win for Hamlin and eliminate Patriots from playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The echoes of "Let's Go Buffalo!" pregame chants were still reverberating through an emotionally charged Bills stadium celebrating injured safety Damar Hamlin, when another roar suddenly erupted as Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Some three hours...
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

Hamlin in their hearts, the NFL pays tribute to No. 3

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Damar Hamlin's old high school teammate clutched the ball he had just intercepted, jogged to the 30-yard line, gingerly placed the pigskin at the top of the red-outlined "3," raised his hands over his head and formed them in the shape of a heart.
WHIO Dayton

Bengals' Mixon celebrates TD with coin flip

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals were still flipping out Sunday over the NFL's plan to determine home-field advantage in the playoffs. Mixon mocked the NFL's decision to use a coin flip as a tiebreaker Sunday by celebrating a 1-yard touchdown run against the Baltimore Ravens by taking a coin out of his glove and flicking it. He and several teammates then kicked it on the ground.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

NFL playoffs: Dolphins, Jaguars back; Patriots head home

The Miami Dolphins are back in the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2016. So are the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars, returning to the postseason for just the second time since 2007. Among those headed home: The New England Patriots and six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick. The NFL's postseason...
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
107K+
Followers
150K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy