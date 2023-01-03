How to donate to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s charity

CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin has a charity set up to help children impacted by the pandemic.

People can donate to Damar Hamlin’s charity here.

The charity’s original goal was set at $2,500, and has since greatly exceeded it.

>>Damar Hamlin’s agent urges prayers for ‘Damar and his family’

“This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 100% of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need.”

Monday night Hamiln collapsed after trying to tackle Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of the game, according to our news partner WCPO.

Medical staff immediately began providing aid as an ambulance drove onto the field, and broadcasters reported that medics were doing CPR, WCPO reported.

Damar Hamlin’s marketing rep, Jordan Rooney has provided an update, according to WCPO.

“His vitals are back to normal, and they have put him sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we them.”

We will continue to provide updates on Hamiln’s condition.

