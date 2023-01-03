ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Sonora
1d ago

They will hire anyone, anybody just to cover shifts! Bad employees n bad management! They don’t care about the real good employees n their patients!

NBC Chicago

DuPage County Reports Death of Child Due to Flu; 3rd Pediatric Death in Illinois This Season

A child died from flu complications just before the Christmas holiday weekend in DuPage County, health officials revealed Wednesday. The DuPage County Health Department reported an adolescent died at some point during the week that ended on Dec. 24, marking the county's first pediatric flu death so far this season and the third such death in Illinois, according to the state's health department.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Downtown Urgent Care Sets New Limited Hours

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Urgent Care clinic in the former Kenosha Hospital downtown is officially not going to be open 24/7 as promised. Signs posted on the door of Froedtert’s Urgent Care Clinic show that the facility’s hours are 7 AM to 7 PM. Originally hospital officials said...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie stalking police pursuit, Illinois man charged

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - An Illinois man wanted for stalking is accused of leading Pleasant Prairie police on a wild chase. Officers tried to pull over Devin Dussault, 32, wanted for repeatedly trying to kill a pregnant woman, stalking her and bashing in her windshield before the chase. Police say it reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and crossed into Lake County, Illinois.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Whitewater: Police report open investigation following fatal gunshot wound

Update: As a matter of clarification, Police Chief Dan Meyer told Fort Atkinson Online that the incident on Sunday was identified by the caller reporting it as a suicide. The department is unable to make any confirmations until a death investigation is completed. The Whitewater Police Department responded Sunday to...
WHITEWATER, WI
wlip.com

Investigation Into Woman’s Death By Exposure Continues

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The investigation continues into the death of an 89 year old woman outside of an assisted care facility. The woman was discovered on December 19th at 7:45 AM outside of Parkside Manor on 67th Street. Kenosha Police said in a statement that the woman died of weather...
KENOSHA, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

Human skeletal remains found in Cook County forest preserve

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday morning in a Cook County forest preserve on the Far South Side. The remains were found around 10 a.m. in the Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve, approximately 50 feet into the woods from South Doty Avenue, according to a statement from Forest Preserves Police.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WISN

Power restored in West Allis, multiple schools were affected

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Power has been restored in West Allis after an outage Wednesday morning. Several schools were affected by the outage, including Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW and part of Lane. We Energies told WISN 12 News that power outages were because of an equipment issue and their...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
RACINE, WI
KTTS

Hartville Man Sentenced For Illegal Firearms In Wisconsin

(KTTS News) — A man from Hartville gets more than five years in prison after he was arrested with several guns during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. Michael Karmo and a friend drove to the location following protests over the officer-involved shooting of a black man by a white police officer.
KENOSHA, WI

