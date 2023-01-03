Read full article on original website
Sonora
1d ago
They will hire anyone, anybody just to cover shifts! Bad employees n bad management! They don’t care about the real good employees n their patients!
Kenosha County announces Major Crash Assistance Team
A new multi-jurisdictional Major Crash Assistance Team has been activated in Kenosha County, the sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
DuPage County Reports Death of Child Due to Flu; 3rd Pediatric Death in Illinois This Season
A child died from flu complications just before the Christmas holiday weekend in DuPage County, health officials revealed Wednesday. The DuPage County Health Department reported an adolescent died at some point during the week that ended on Dec. 24, marking the county's first pediatric flu death so far this season and the third such death in Illinois, according to the state's health department.
Kenosha officer-involved shooting: Suspect, officers identified
One of the three victims who were injured during an officer-involved shooting situation in Kenosha on Dec. 19 remains hospitalized, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.
Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
Downtown Urgent Care Sets New Limited Hours
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Urgent Care clinic in the former Kenosha Hospital downtown is officially not going to be open 24/7 as promised. Signs posted on the door of Froedtert’s Urgent Care Clinic show that the facility’s hours are 7 AM to 7 PM. Originally hospital officials said...
Pleasant Prairie stalking police pursuit, Illinois man charged
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - An Illinois man wanted for stalking is accused of leading Pleasant Prairie police on a wild chase. Officers tried to pull over Devin Dussault, 32, wanted for repeatedly trying to kill a pregnant woman, stalking her and bashing in her windshield before the chase. Police say it reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and crossed into Lake County, Illinois.
Whitewater: Police report open investigation following fatal gunshot wound
Update: As a matter of clarification, Police Chief Dan Meyer told Fort Atkinson Online that the incident on Sunday was identified by the caller reporting it as a suicide. The department is unable to make any confirmations until a death investigation is completed. The Whitewater Police Department responded Sunday to...
Illinois City Agrees To Stop Fining People for Resisting Warrantless Home Inspections
It's a victory for the privacy of landlords and renters in Zion, Illinois, as the city has formally agreed to change its rental inspection laws to comply with Fourth Amendment protections against warrantless searches. The mayor and City Council of Zion, population just under 25,000, passed a rental inspection ordinance...
Grayslake woman accused of spitting on officers after arrest: Lake County Sheriff
Grayslake’s Kiara Pearson, 32, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. While being processed at the Lakemoor Police Department, officials said Pearson spit in two sheriff’s deputies’ faces then “bragged” about having a communicable disease.
Investigation Into Woman’s Death By Exposure Continues
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The investigation continues into the death of an 89 year old woman outside of an assisted care facility. The woman was discovered on December 19th at 7:45 AM outside of Parkside Manor on 67th Street. Kenosha Police said in a statement that the woman died of weather...
Woman allegedly spat on 2 sheriff’s deputies in Lakemoor, bragged about having communicable disease
Officials say two sheriff’s deputies were evaluated at the hospital after a woman spat on them and bragged about having a disease while at the police station in Lakemoor. A Lake County sheriff’s lieutenant was on patrol around 10 p.m. Tuesday near Volo Village Road and Route 12 in Volo. The lieutenant noticed a vehicle […]
Human skeletal remains found in Cook County forest preserve
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday morning in a Cook County forest preserve on the Far South Side. The remains were found around 10 a.m. in the Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve, approximately 50 feet into the woods from South Doty Avenue, according to a statement from Forest Preserves Police.
Women's Center of Waukesha helping those impacted by domestic violence
Our Community Baby Shower starts Tuesday and it's your chance to support great organizations like the Women's Center.
Power restored in West Allis, multiple schools were affected
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Power has been restored in West Allis after an outage Wednesday morning. Several schools were affected by the outage, including Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW and part of Lane. We Energies told WISN 12 News that power outages were because of an equipment issue and their...
Woman dead after being found on road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries; police seek video surveillance
WHEATON, Ill. - A woman is dead after being found on the road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries Monday night. At about 8:15 p.m., Wheaton police responded to the 900 Block of West Roosevelt Road for a woman lying in the roadway. According to police, a motorist observed the...
'Turn yourself in': Family of Racine man killed in hit-and-run calls for justice, closure
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 4, for a 69-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run last month in Racine. Police say it happened Dec. 22, just after 10:30 p.m. The victim, Anthony Morales, was found lying in the street outside his home, along with broken...
Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
Hartville Man Sentenced For Illegal Firearms In Wisconsin
(KTTS News) — A man from Hartville gets more than five years in prison after he was arrested with several guns during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. Michael Karmo and a friend drove to the location following protests over the officer-involved shooting of a black man by a white police officer.
Recent ‘Swatting' Attacks Involving Ring Cameras Prompt Warning From Cybersecurity Expert
A federal grand jury in California has indicted two men who may have been responsible for a nationwide “Ring swatting spree” that targeted Ring security cameras, including those in the Chicago area. According to the indictment, Kya Christian Nelson, a.k.a. “ChumLul,” of Racine, Wisconsin, and James Thomas Andrew...
Pastor speaks out about family hit by a reckless driver on way to church
The family was on their way to Eastbrook Church Sunday when police say a driver who was speeding and had been drinking crashed into them.
