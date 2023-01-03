The NBA’s 70-Point Club: Donovan Mitchell, with 71 vs. Bulls, becomes seventh player on the list

DENVER -- Darius Garland returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ lineup on Friday. But he wasn’t himself. “Felt like I could come back and help the team,” Garland said following Cleveland’s 121-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets. “I’m trying to just go out there and play through it. I know it’s gonna have an effect on me. I was just trying to fight through and play my game.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO