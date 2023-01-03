The NBA’s 70-Point Club: Donovan Mitchell, with 71 vs. Bulls, becomes seventh player on the list

Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
Darius Garland still bothered by painful thumb injury: ‘Just trying to play through it’
DENVER -- Darius Garland returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ lineup on Friday. But he wasn’t himself. “Felt like I could come back and help the team,” Garland said following Cleveland’s 121-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets. “I’m trying to just go out there and play through it. I know it’s gonna have an effect on me. I was just trying to fight through and play my game.”
Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
DENVER -- The Cavaliers hit the road and take on the Denver Nuggets Friday evening at 9 p.m. ET. Cleveland is going for its fourth straight win against the top team in the Western Conference. Here’s what to know about the matchup:. Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (25-14) vs. Denver Nuggets...
Let’s talk Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell & J.B. Bickerstaff with Mike Fratello – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I spent a long time on the phone Thursday with Mike Fratello. The former Cavalier coach was a TV analyst for Cleveland’s 90-88 victory over Phoenix Wednesday. Early the next morning, he was on a flight to Denver for the Clippers/Nuggets game. Fratello lives in Cleveland, but he calls more Clippers than Cavs games.
Cavs at Suns: Live updates as Cleveland looks to top Suns for 2nd time this week
PHOENIX -- The Cavaliers look for their second win in five days over the Phoneix Suns on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers (25-15) topped Phoenix 90-88 in an ugly game on Wednesday, one where they were certainly suffering from a win hangover. Two days prior, Donovan Mitchell dropped a franchise- and career-record 71 points in a 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls.
Browns should bench Jadeveon Clowney in Pittsburgh, end his time in Cleveland – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns can’t allow Jadeveon Clowney to play in the final game of the season Sunday in Pittsburgh. Not after what the defensive end told cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow becomes NFL’s all-time leader in pass completion percentage
CINCINNATI, Ohio - In less than three years, Bengals QB Joe Burrow already has an NFL record in his possession. Burrow has officially become the NFL’s all-time leader in passing completion percentage in just the first quarter of the Bengals’ regular season finale with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. He surpasses former Saints quarterback Drew Brees as the league’s all-time leader. Brees’ completion percentage is 67.93%.
Joe Burrow on the Bengals’ championship window: ‘The window is my whole career’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow let his guard down for a brief moment after Sunday’s 27-16 win over the Ravens. Cincinnati clinched the AFC North earlier this week when the NFL canceled the Bengals-Bills game, but didn’t celebrate the achievement at the time. The Bengals kept the...
Who do the Cleveland Browns play in 2023?
The Browns finished their season with a loss in Pittsburgh on Sunday, locking down a fourth-place finish in the AFC North. That means we know who they’re going to play and, barring an international game, where they’re going to play during the 2023 season. The schedule rotation has...
Ohio caters to the sports bettor, and not for the better: Ted Diadiun
CLEVELAND -- Well … this is going to take some getting used to. “Betting changes everything about sports in Ohio,” said the headline in last Sunday’s Plain Dealer, over a story about the onset of legalized betting on sporting events in the Buckeye State. Will it ever...
