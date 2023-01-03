Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
13abc.com
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
13abc.com
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
WANE-TV
Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
I-75 northbound reopened in Wood County after crash Friday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound reopened Friday afternoon after it was closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County due to a crash. ODOT cameras showed at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. Want more from...
thevillagereporter.com
Michigan Man Arrested In Connection With Armed Robbery Of Defiance Carryout
On January 7, 2023 at 9:36 p.m. the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at Stop and Go, 1910 E. Second St., with the suspect fleeing in a vehicle with an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of...
TPD: Pedestrian, unmarked police truck hit in two-vehicle crash downtown
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to a crash on Adams Street in downtown Toledo Friday afternoon that involved a pedestrian and two vehicles. According to Toledo police, two vehicles, including an unmarked TPD truck, were involved in a crash around 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Adams. Police said the at-fault party hit the Toledo police truck and a pedestrian. They also said minor injuries were involved.
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The passenger in a vehicle police were chasing died after the driver crashed late Friday night in Dundee, Mich., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started just before 9:30 p.m. in Toledo when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
Suspect charged with summer vandalism of over 100 Perrysburg, Rossford cars
ROSSFORD, Ohio — A suspect has been arrested half a year after Rossford and Perrysburg had 130 cars vandalized in early June 2022. Back in June, law enforcement was left scratching their heads as to who would smash car windows, destroy paint jobs and scratch lewd images and letters into the hoods of vehicles.
TPD: Man shot in north Toledo early Thursday, says he was climbing through ex-girlfriend's window
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 3, 2023. Toledo police responded to a hospital early Thursday on a call of a person shot. Crews arrived at the facility at approximately 4:33 a.m. According to a report, the victim,...
Stayin' alive: 100 Port Clinton students get CPR certification
TOLEDO, Ohio — In the days following NFL player Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game, there has been a lot of discussion about the importance of learning CPR and some local students learned those life-saving skills this week at Port Clinton High School. Port Clinton's Fire Department...
IAFF: Occupational cancer is leading cause of death for firefighters
TOLEDO, Ohio — Flames are not the only danger firefighters face. In fact, it's the invisible fight that is proving to be the most life altering. According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, surpassing heart disease. Firefighters have a 9 percent greater risk of being diagnosed with cancer than the general public.
wlen.com
One Dead in Adrian Manufactured Home Fire Sunday Evening
Adrian, MI – A resident in the Maple Woods Manufactured Home Community was found unconscious inside the home during a house fire on the night of January 1st. At around 7:51pm, Adrian City Fire Department was dispatched, along with Madison and Adrian Township Fire Departments, for the fire…according to a news release by the Adrian City Fire Department.
WTOL-TV
Victim dies in north Toledo shooting, city's first homicide of 2023
Toledo police say 24-year-old Dontae Hull was a burglary suspect at a home on West Park. A friend of the homeowner found him this afternoon and shot and killed him.
What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
Runners kick off new year of marathons with four-mile Donut Dash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Perrysburg's Donut Dash is one of the first area runs of the year and is a themed four-mile race to prepare runners for longer races later in the year. Dawn Dupler, a member of the Toledo Roadrunners Club, kicked off the past eight new years with the Donut Dash.
