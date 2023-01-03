ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harnett County, NC

Armed man dead after shooting by deputies in Harnett County, sheriff says

By Rodney Overton, Ashley Anderson, Justin Moore
WNCT
 5 days ago

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead Monday morning, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place just before 8:20 a.m. on Monday in the 200 block of Capitol Hill Road.

Deputies were first sent to the home for a person having a “mental episode,” according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy responded and spoke with a family member and friend who were then told to speak with a magistrate about the incident, the news release said.

An involuntary commitment order was secured by a family member, deputies said.

Deputies arrived and tried to take the person into custody.

“During the attempt to take the individual into custody, a firearm was pointed in the direction of deputies by the individual, which resulted in deputies having to use deadly force,” the news release said.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the man who was shot and killed.

“First, we want to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the decedent’s family and friends. The loss of human life under circumstances such as this is tragic,” Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said in the news release.

A next-door neighbor said she heard the shots while on the phone with her sister.

“Phone rang at the same time. So, I’m listening to my sister and I hear ‘pow, pow, pow’,” Julie Johnson, a neighbor said.

Another neighbor said the community is very safe and usually quiet.

“We mind our own business. We don’t bother no one. That’s the way this neighborhood has been quiet ever since I’ve been in this neighborhood,” said Tevor Jones, a neighbor.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate this incident, which is standard protocol for all officer-involved shootings, deputies said.

WNCT

